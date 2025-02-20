Maha Kumbh 2025: All seven planets to be seen together on February 28

As Maha Kumbh 2025 nears its conclusion, a rare astronomical event is unfolding in the night sky. For a limited time, all seven planets of the solar system—Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune—are visible together, reported India Today.

Rare planetary alignment in February 2025

This planetary parade began in January 2025, with Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune already visible in the night sky. The event will culminate on February 28, 2025, when Mercury joins the lineup, bringing all seven planets into alignment on one side of the Sun.

While the term ‘planetary alignment’ lacks a strict scientific definition, it commonly refers to multiple planets being visible simultaneously along the ecliptic—the apparent path of the Sun across the sky.

This rare celestial event is adding spiritual depth to the Maha Kumbh celebrations, as many believe that such cosmic occurrences enhance spiritual energy and divine consciousness.

How to see the planetary parade

When and where to watch:

- The best time for observation is during twilight—just after sunset or before sunrise—when the planets are positioned higher in the sky.

- Five planets—Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn—can be seen with the naked eye.

- Uranus and Neptune, being farther and dimmer, will require binoculars or a telescope for proper viewing.

Will this alignment happen again?

Astronomers say, another planetary alignment will occur in mid-August 2025, when six planets will be visible in the morning sky. While Uranus and Neptune remain challenging to spot without optical aid, ideal viewing conditions and equipment can help locate them.

Cosmic connection between Kumbh Mela & celestial events

The Maha Kumbh Mela, held every 12 years in Prayagraj, and every four years in Haridwar, Ujjain, and Nashik, is deeply connected to celestial movements.

The timing of this sacred festival is determined by the orbit of Jupiter, which plays a crucial role in Vedic astrology and Hindu traditions. Millions of devotees gather to bathe in the holy rivers, believing that this ritual cleanses sins and leads to spiritual liberation.