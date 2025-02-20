Delhi CM oath ceremony LIVE updates: Rekha Gupta to be sworn in as Delhi's 4th woman CM today

Rekha Gupta will take oath as the new chief minister of Delhi on Thursday, which is likely to be attended by high-profile dignitaries, celebrities, and party workers. The oath taking ceremony will take place at Ramlila Maidan. Gupta's selection as CM marks the first time since 2014, when the BJP came to power at the Centre, that the party has chosen a woman to head a state where it is in power. She also becomes the fourth woman to hold Delhi's top post, following Sushma Swaraj (BJP), Sheila Dikshit (INC), and Atishi (AAP).

Gupta has expressed her commitment for the development of the national capital, pledging to work with honesty and dedication after being chosen the leader of the House in Delhi Assembly on Wednesday. "I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the top leadership for entrusting me with the responsibility of the chief minister's post. This trust and support has given me new energy and inspiration. I pledge to work with full honesty, integrity, and dedication for the welfare, empowerment, and overall development of every citizen of Delhi. I am fully committed to this important opportunity to take Delhi to new heights," she wrote.

The suspense over the next Delhi Chief Minister has been building ever since February 8, after the BJP’s victory in Delhi. The party achieved its comeback by winning 48 of the 70 Assembly seats in the Delhi elections. Previously, the saffron party had bagged tallies of three seats in 2015 and eight in 2020.