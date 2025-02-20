Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Punjab Police crackdown on corruption, malpractices: 52 officials dismissed

Punjab Police crackdown on corruption, malpractices: 52 officials dismissed

The dismissals included one inspector, five assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), four head constables (HCs), and 42 constables

Punjab police
File Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 5:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Around 52 police officials from constable to inspector ranks have been dismissed across Punjab in the past seven days in a major crackdown on corruption and misconduct. The action follows the February 13 directive by the Punjab government aimed at ensuring transparency, accountability, and integrity in public service delivery, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said in a press conference on Wednesday evening.
 
The dismissals included one inspector, five assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), four head constables (HCs), and 42 constables, removed by respective commissioners of police (CPs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs).
 

Zero tolerance against corruption

Addressing a press conference, DGP Yadav stated that CPs and SSPs were actively identifying officers facing FIRs, serious allegations, or involved in corrupt practices. "The evidence is being thoroughly examined, and due procedures are being followed in each case before initiating action," he added.
 
He also confirmed that in recent days, 10 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) and eight superintendents of police (SPs) have been suspended. "Several FIRs have been registered against these officers, and we will take up their cases with the state government," he said.
 
A station house officer (SHO) and two constables in Faridkot district were recently arrested for extortion. The DGP reiterated Punjab Police’s commitment to a zero-tolerance policy on corruption, stating that any officers involved in illegal activities would be dealt with strictly.
 

Introduction of e-FIRs, police reforms

Punjab Police is also set to introduce an e-FIR facility for motor vehicle theft, allowing citizens to file FIRs online or at Saanjh Kendras (public service centres). An e-police station will be established at the state level to facilitate the process.
 
Additionally, Punjab Police has launched a police reform initiative in collaboration with the Indian Police Foundation, making Punjab the first state to do so. Initially launched in SAS Nagar and Rupnagar, it is now being expanded to Fatehgarh Sahib and Khanna. The initiative focuses on:

Also Read

Punjab Police busts terror module near Amritsar airport, 3 arrested

Pure politics behind removal of security cover, says Arvind Kejriwal

Police use tear gas against Qaumi Insaaf Morcha protesters in Chandigarh

Punjab govt sacks DSP Sandhu for facilitating Lawrence Bishnoi interview

Punjab CM condemns attack on Sukhbir Badal, praises cops for swift action

 
- Improving FIR registration and police response
- Enhancing public engagement and complaint redressal
- Reducing harassment and improving police behaviour
 
The Punjab Police will also request the Punjab and Haryana High Court to notify e-courts in every district to streamline judicial processes.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi CM oath ceremony LIVE: First-time MLA Rekha Gupta takes oath as CM, six ministers join cabinet

LIVE news: Govt extends Chief Economic Adviser Anantha Nageswaran's term until March 2027

Ranveer Allahbadia row: Brands retreat, agencies tighten vetting process

Mumbai Eye: Will the city's iconic ferris wheel plan ever become reality?

Bihar govt's X handle hacked, renamed as German president's account

Topics :Punjab PolicePunjabcorruptionBS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story