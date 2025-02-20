Punjab Police crackdown on corruption, malpractices: 52 officials dismissed

Around 52 police officials from constable to inspector ranks have been dismissed across Punjab in the past seven days in a major crackdown on corruption and misconduct. The action follows the February 13 directive by the Punjab government aimed at ensuring transparency, accountability, and integrity in public service delivery, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said in a press conference on Wednesday evening.

The dismissals included one inspector, five assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), four head constables (HCs), and 42 constables, removed by respective commissioners of police (CPs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs).

Zero tolerance against corruption

Addressing a press conference, DGP Yadav stated that CPs and SSPs were actively identifying officers facing FIRs, serious allegations, or involved in corrupt practices. "The evidence is being thoroughly examined, and due procedures are being followed in each case before initiating action," he added.

He also confirmed that in recent days, 10 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) and eight superintendents of police (SPs) have been suspended. "Several FIRs have been registered against these officers, and we will take up their cases with the state government," he said.

A station house officer (SHO) and two constables in Faridkot district were recently arrested for extortion. The DGP reiterated Punjab Police’s commitment to a zero-tolerance policy on corruption, stating that any officers involved in illegal activities would be dealt with strictly.

Introduction of e-FIRs, police reforms

Punjab Police is also set to introduce an e-FIR facility for motor vehicle theft, allowing citizens to file FIRs online or at Saanjh Kendras (public service centres). An e-police station will be established at the state level to facilitate the process.

Additionally, Punjab Police has launched a police reform initiative in collaboration with the Indian Police Foundation, making Punjab the first state to do so. Initially launched in SAS Nagar and Rupnagar, it is now being expanded to Fatehgarh Sahib and Khanna. The initiative focuses on:

Also Read

- Improving FIR registration and police response

- Enhancing public engagement and complaint redressal

- Reducing harassment and improving police behaviour

The Punjab Police will also request the Punjab and Haryana High Court to notify e-courts in every district to streamline judicial processes.