Maha Kumbh 2025: Why did Juna Akhara expel Abhay Singh aka IIT Baba?

The engineer turned “Sanyasi,” Abhay Singh, who graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, has been expelled by the Juna Akhara. Singh, popularly known as 'IIT Baba,' is currently at Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

The IIT baba has over 3 lakh followers on Instagram and one viral interview showed how the successful IITian turned towards spirituality.

However, his life is taking another turn as his family made statements about his mental health following reports claiming that he had disappeared from the grand fair. According to the latest reports, IIT Baba has been expelled by Juna Akhara for disrespecting his 'guru'.

Why was IIT Baba expelled by Juna Akhara?

Juna Akhara banned Abhay Singh (IIT Baba) from entering the camp and its surroundings emphasising that devotion to one’s guru and discipline are fundamental tenets of sanyas.

The chief patron of Juna Akhara stated, “The actions of Abhay Singh violate the sacred guru-shishya (master-disciple) tradition and the core principles of sanyas. Disrespecting one’s guru is a profound disregard for Sanatan Dharma and the values upheld by the akhara."

"The akhara’s disciplinary committee recommended his expulsion," said Hari Giri.

Also Read

The constant media interactions affected the mental health of the IIT Baba, several seers at the ashram told reporters. Some even accused the 'IIT Baba' of taking drugs. As a result, the Juna Akhara decided to expel him.

Those people are talking nonsense: IIT Baba responded

When Abhay Singh was asked about his disappearance from the Maha Kumbh, he called the news false. According to him, the Madi Ashram operators had asked him to leave at night.

"Now they think I’ve become famous and that I might expose something about them, so they’re claiming I’ve gone for secret meditation. Those people are talking nonsense,” Singh said.

Singh also questioned the authority of people analysing his mental health.

Defending his mental well-being, he said, "Who are these psychologists who know my mental state better than me? They should know more than me to give me a certificate."

Who is Abhay Singh or IIT Baba?

Abhay was born into the Jat family in Haryana. He excelled in academics and earned a degree in aerospace engineering from IIT Bombay. He then completed a master's in design and worked in Canada for an airplane manufacturing company. He was reportedly earning Rs 3 lakh per month as part of his annual package of Rs 36 lakh.

Singh was attracted to spirituality during Covid-19 and returned to India. He embraced an itinerant lifestyle and explored some spiritual hubs like Ujjain and Haridwar.

Initially, his family supported him but seeing his inclination towards spirituality became a matter of concern for him. They questioned his mental health and contacted police on multiple occasions. He then left home six months ago after severing ties with his family.

When IIT Baba’s father, Karan Singh, was questioned about his son’s choice, he said, “Whatever decision he took for himself is right for him. I don’t want to put any pressure on him. He is a man of his own mind.”

Despite all the controversies, the story of IIT-Bombay's self-discovery resonates with many people seeking purpose beyond material success.

Juna Akahra also expelled 13-year-old Rakhi and her guru

Before IIT Baba, Juna Akhara had expelled 13-year-old Rakhi Singh from Agra and her guru, Mahant Kaushal Giri, after the guru inducted her into the monastic order that violated Akhara's rules. After the expulsion, the Akara established a minimum age limit for women seeking sanyas.