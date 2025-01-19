Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Cylinder blast causes massive fire at Maha Kumbh Mela, say police

"Two cylinders exploded in Sector 19 of the Maha Kumbh Mela, causing a massive fire in the camps. Fire fighters are trying to douse the blaze," Akhara Police Station In-charge Bhaskar Mishra said

Maha Kumbh fire incident
Maha Kumbh fire incident, Photo: credit: PTI
Press Trust of India Prayagraj
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2025 | 5:37 PM IST
A massive fire broke out in the Maha Kumbh Mela area on Sunday due to a cylinder blast, police said, but there was no immediate news of any casualty.

"Two cylinders exploded in Sector 19 of the Maha Kumbh Mela, causing a massive fire in the camps. Fire fighters are trying to douse the blaze," Akhara Police Station In-charge Bhaskar Mishra said.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 official X handle posted, "Very sad! The fire incident at #MahaKumbh has shocked everyone. The administration is ensuring immediate relief and rescue operations. We pray Maa Ganga for everyone's safety."  It also shared a clip that showed a thick black column of smoke billowing out from the affected area.

First Published: Jan 19 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

