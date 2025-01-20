Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Om Birla expresses concern over fewer sittings of legislative bodies

The Lok Sabha speaker also flagged planned disruptions in Parliament and state assemblies

Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reviews the guard of honour by the women's unit of Bihar Police before the 85th All India Conference of Presiding Officers (AIPOC), in Patna.(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 2:36 PM IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday expressed concern over the decreasing number of sittings of legislative bodies and urged presiding officers to make efforts to address the issue.

Birla's remarks at the inaugural function of the 85th All India Presiding Officers Conference (AIPOC) here came amid reports that the Delhi Assembly held a mere 74 sittings in its entire five-year tenure.

The Lok Sabha speaker also flagged planned disruptions in Parliament and state assemblies, and urged political parties to draft guidelines for maintaining the dignity of the House.

Birla also favoured increasing the role of parliamentary standing committees to ensure accountability of elected governments.

"Standing committees are mini-Parliaments and there is a need to strengthen their functioning," he said.

The 85th AIPOC was attended by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Bihar Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and presiding officers of state legislative bodies from across the country.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Birla at the Raj Bhavan on Monday morning but was conspicuous by his absence at the two-day conference -- '75th Anniversary of Constitution: Contribution of Parliament and State Legislative Bodies in Strengthening Constitutional Values'.

According to a study by PRS Legislative, the outgoing Delhi Assembly, which held 74 sittings during its five-year term, met for an average of 15 days a year. On the days it met, the assembly sat for an average of three hours.

The House passed only 14 bills during its term, the lowest number for any previous full-term assembly.

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

