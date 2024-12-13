Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Know how and where to book your accommodation

Maha Kumbh is one of the world’s largest annual congregations of people, and one of India's most important religious events. From Jan 13- Feb 26, 2025, the Kumbh Mela will take place in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The preparations for the mega religious event are in full swing.

Sanjay Kumar Jain, CMD, IRCTC commented on the development, “Maha Kumbh Gram, IRCTC Tent City at Prayagraj will be a transformative addition to the pilgrimage and tourism landscape combining luxury accommodation and a cultural immersive experience in a way that celebrates India’s spiritual diversity.”

Maha Kumbh 2025: How to book your stay at the tent city?

Reservations for the Tent City can be made via www.irctctourism.com, the official IRCTC website. Depending on availability, travelers can choose their preferred dates and accommodations. Additionally, customer service can be available through the IRCTC helpline numbers or WhatsApp:

Toll-Free: 1800110139

WhatsApp: +91-8287930739, +91-8595931047, +91-8076025236.

More From This Section

Maha Kumbh 2025: Tent prices

Four categories like deluxe, premium, deluxe on royal bath, and premium on royal bath have been established, as per the details given on the IRCTC's official website. In which:

Single Occupancy

Deluxe Room - Rs 10,500 (including breakfast)

Premium Room - Rs 15,525 (including breakfast)

Deluxe Room Shahi Snan Date- Rs 16,100 (including Breakfast)

Premium Room Shahi Snan Date- 21,735 (including Breakfast)

Double Occupancy

Deluxe Room - Rs 12,000 (including breakfast)

Premium Room - Rs 18,000 (including breakfast)

Deluxe Room Shahi Snan Date- Rs 20,000 (including Breakfast)

Premium Room Royal Bath Date- 30,000 (including Breakfast)

Extra Bed

Deluxe Room - Rs 4,200

Premium Room - Rs 6,300

Deluxe Room Royal Bath Date- 7,000

Premium Room Shahi Snan Date- 10,500.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Facilities available

Deluxe and premium tent accommodations are available to visitors in IRCTC Tent City Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh Gram. Additionally, it will be secured 24/7. The comfort of the devotees was taken into consideration when designing these fire-resistant tents. In the dining hall, guests can enjoy a buffet and catering services.

There will be medical facilities available. There will be a shuttle service for travelling around and to the restrooms. You can also use battery-powered cars to commute between certain points. There will be spiritual talks and cultural acts every day. Here, you may also enjoy yoga, spa treatments, and biking.

Booking through official Kumbh Mela website

The official platform for smooth experience, including accommodation can be accessed at Mahakumbh.in. The homepage of the website takes users to different kinds of accommodations like deluxe camps, royal camps, homestays and hotels. The visitors can book Shahi Snan, Akhara and Naga experience tours.