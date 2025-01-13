Maha Kumbh: Prayagraj Railways has special action plan for Makar Sankranti

A special action plan for railway stations has been developed by the Prayagraj Railway Division in advance of Makar Sankranti on January 14. During the day, over 1 crore devotees are anticipated to take a sacred bath at Sangam. The Prayagraj Railway Division has taken a number of steps to control the expected crowd and guarantee a comfortable journey on the auspicious fair of Maha Kumbh 2025.

Maha Kumbh Special Train in Prayagraj: The purpose of this approach is to prevent crowding and stampedes while guaranteeing the smooth flow of pilgrims to and from Prayagraj. The Prayagraj Railway Division intends to run about 13,000 trains, including 3,000 special trains for the fair, ahead of Makar Sankranti. There are designated access and exit points at stations for the first royal bath.

Maha Kumbh 2025: Station-wise plan by Prayagraj Railways

• Prayagraj Junction: Platform No. 1 on the city side would be the entry point, and the Civil Lines side would be the exit. Dedicated waiting shelters will be used to direct unreserved passengers to their platforms. On the city side, reserved passengers will enter at Gate No. 5.

• Naini Junction: Station Road would be the entry point, and the second entrance, next to the goods yard, would be the exit.

• Prayagraj Chheoki Station: GEC Naini Road is the exit, and COD Road, which connects to the Prayagraj-Mirzapur Highway, is the entrance.

• Prayag Junction: Rampriya Road, Platform No. 4, is the exit, while Chatham Line, Platform No. 1, is the entry point. Passengers with reservations will enter at Sahso Road's second gate.

• Phaphamau Station: Enter by Platform No. 4's second entrance, then head out in the direction of Phaphamau Market.

• Subedarganj Station: Jhalwa-Kaushambi Road is the entrance and exit on GT Road.

• Rambagh Station: You enter through Hanuman Mandir Chauraha's main gate and leave on Lower Road.

Maha Kumbh 2025: Convenience for the pilgrims' arrival

The railway officials have finished all required preparations, including crowd control, ticket booking counters, train services, and security precautions, NCR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Shashi Kant Tripathi informed ANI. According to the CPRO, which provided information on train services, North Central Railways would begin offering unreserved short-distance regular trains tomorrow.

In addition, according to an NCR official, the North Central Railway (NCR) is ready to handle the enormous flood of pilgrims for the Maha Kumbh. It expects to run more than 300 trains, including 80 special services, to guarantee effective transportation for devotees arriving in Prayagraj.

Maha Kumbh 2025: Railways preparations

Shashi Kant Tripathi stated, “We began our preparations for the Maha Kumbh two years ago. Now, our preparations have reached a level where we can confidently welcome all our passengers. Our long-distance special trains commenced services on January 1, including 50 operations. Our ring rail services started on January 10, and unreserved short-distance regular trains will begin tomorrow, coinciding with the first day of the Maha Kumbh.”

He further added, “More than 80 Mela Special Trains will operate tomorrow, bringing the total number of trains in service to around 300. These will facilitate the movement of passengers to their destinations. Since Makar Sankranti is the day after tomorrow, we have also started inward special train services.”