The Maha Kumbh 2025 commenced grandly on Monday, January 13, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, and is expected to reportedly welcome over 400 million devotees from across India and around the world over the next six weeks.

Among the prominent attendees is Laurene Powell, a 61-year-old American philanthropist and businesswoman, who arrived in India on Saturday. Powell, the widow of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, was given the Hindu name "Kamala" by Kailashnand Giri as a symbol of her spiritual connection and engagement.

Steve Jobs' wife in India

After landing on Saturday evening, Laurene traveled to Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, to see the Kashi Vishwanath Temple before continuing to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh mela. Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj of Niranjani Akhara accompanied her to the temple.

Laurene, a loyal devotee of Swami Kailashnand Giri, the Acharya Mahamandleshwar of Niranjini Akhara, arrived at the spiritual camp on Saturday evening, with a team of 40 people. She is planning to take a dip in the holy water of Ganga and will remain in Kumbh till Wednesday before heading back to participate in the inauguration of Donald Trump as the President of the United States.

Steve Jobs's wife plan for Maha Kumbh 2025

According to reports, Kamala, or Laurene, will follow the "Kalpavas" rules while on the spiritual trip. She would meditate, recite mantras, read scriptures, and take a daily bath in a holy river in the early morning every day. She will observe a fast, eat only "satvik" (vegetarian) food without garlic, onions, or other strong spices, and listen to the teachings from spiritual leaders and saints.

She will plant a tulsi plant, live simply, and sleep on the ground. She will also refrain from wearing gold, eat fruits and sweets, and eat food that she or other devotees have cooked.

Why was Steve Jobs' wife not allowed to touch Kashi Vishwanath Shivling?

Spiritual Leader Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj explained why Laurene Powell Jobs was prohibited from touching the Kashi Vishwanath Shivling, “She is my daughter, and Maharishi Vyasananda was also there. All of our family did 'Abhishek' and worshipped... She was given prasad and a garland, but there is a tradition that anyone other than a Hindu cannot touch Kashi Vishwanath. If I do not maintain this tradition, then it will be broken..."

On Saturday, Laurene Powell Jobs, the late Steve Jobs's wife, and Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj of Niranjani Akhara paid a visit to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. He told reporters outside the temple, "Today, we have come to Kashi to pray to Mahadev that the Kumbh is completed without any obstacles... I came here to invite Mahadev.”

What Steve Jobs's wife, Laurene was wearing at the Maha Kumbh trip?

According to news agency ANI, "Kamala" was greeted with open arms at the camp on Sunday while wearing a peach-yellow salwar suit, a Rudraksha mala around her neck, and a Rakshasutra on her arm. She was served hot masala tea in a traditional kulhad, along with a big trumpet fanfare at the reception. At the Kashi temple, Laurene prayed from outside the temple while wearing a salwar suit and a dupatta on her head.

Maha Kumbh 2025: Overview

Over 40 crore devotees are anticipated to attend the Mahakumbh , which is being celebrated after a 12-years. Devotees will assemble to take a sacred bath at the Sangam, which is the meeting point of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, during the festival. On February 26, the Mahakumbh will come to an end.

On January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami), the Kumbh's royal bathing ceremonies (Shahi Snan) will take place.