Mahakumbh 2025: 10 mn gather at Sangam; first Amrit Snan begins on Sankranti

On Tuesday, January 14, 2025, the first Amrit Snan of the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 drew millions of devotees to the holy confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers at Triveni Sangam. This sacred event, coinciding with Makar Sankranti, marked a historic gathering in what is regarded as the world’s largest religious congregation.

Spiritual and historical significance of the Amrit Snan

ALSO READ: Maha Kumbh 2025: Indian Railways to run 13,000 trains for 40 crore devotees The Amrit Snan, beginning at 5:30 am, is a deeply revered ritual and holds a unique place in the 45-day Mahakumbh festivities. Unlike general holy dips, this event involves the ceremonial participation of all 13 Akharas, including Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani and Shri Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara.

Mahant Ravindra Puri, president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), emphasised its significance: “The terms traditionally associated with the Kumbh, such as ‘shahi snan’ and ‘peshwai,’ have been replaced with ‘Amrit Snan’ and ‘Chhavni Pravesh,’ reflecting the sanctity of this spiritual ritual.”

The procession of Akharas was meticulously planned to ensure smooth participation:

• Departure from camp: 5:15 am

• Arrival at ghat: 6:15 am

Also Read

• Bathing duration: 40 minutes

• Return to camp: 7:55 am

A monumental religious gathering

The Mahakumbh Mela 2025 spans an impressive 10,000-acre area, accommodating millions of devotees alongside thousands of ascetics, Naga sadhus, and spiritual leaders. On the preceding day, over 10 million pilgrims participated in the Paush Poornima snan, setting the stage for an even larger turnout on Makar Sankranti.

Ashutosh Varshney, a representative of the Ram Naam Bank, noted the added significance of this year’s Amrit Snan: “This is the first such ritual after the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.”

Mahakumbh: Infrastructure and management

The Uttar Pradesh government has undertaken extensive preparations to ensure the seamless execution of this mega event.

Facilities for devotees:

• 150,000 tents for accommodation

• 150,000 toilets and 15,000 sanitation workers for cleanliness

• 25,000 ground personnel, including volunteers and security staff

• 10 digital lost-and-found centres to assist devotees

• Parking across 1,800 hectares for vehicles

Technology and surveillance:

• 69,000 LED lights, including solar hybrid systems, for illumination

• 2,750 cameras connected to a 24/7 Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) for crowd monitoring

Security measures:

• Over 10,000 personnel, including local police, paramilitary forces, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF)

• A floating police chowki at the Sangam to assist devotees in the water

Crowd management:

Deputy Inspector General of Police Vaibhav Krishna shared insights on managing the influx of pilgrims. “The Sangam has been divided into two zones — one for the holy dips of Akharas and the other for the general public. Nine police teams will escort all 13 Akharas for their holy dips, which will continue till evening,” the DIG said.

Environmental and sanitation efforts

The administration has prioritised sanitation and environmental sustainability:

• Deployment of 2,500 Ganga Seva Doots to maintain cleanliness along the riverbanks

• Installation of eco-friendly infrastructure, including solar lighting systems

• Regular waste management operations to prevent pollution in the sacred rivers

(With agency inputs)