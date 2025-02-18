Indian Railways has shut down the Prayagraj Sangam train station until February 28, following a recent stampede at New Delhi railway station and a surge in travelers heading to Mahakumbh, officials confirmed.

Because Prayagraj Sangam railway station is close to Mahakumbh Nagar, it is the only one of Prayagraj's nine railway stations that has been closed. However, the remaining eight train stops will stay operational. They are Prayagraj Rambagh, Prayagraj Junction, Prayagraj Chheoki, Naini, Subedarganj, and Prayag, Phaphamau, and Jhunsi.

Maha kumbh 2025: Prayagraj traffic key jam locations

Significant traffic jams have been witnessed because of the influx of devotees at a number of important spots in Prayagraj. According to the KKN report, there are major jams causing traffic to back up for miles in places like Jhunsi, Fafamau, and Naini Bridge. There are major delays as a result of vehicles becoming trapped for extended periods of time.

District officials have erected checkpoints at Prayagraj's boundaries to regulate traffic flow. Because so many devotees are attempting to reach the city, places like Andawan, Naini, Navabganj, and Hathigan are seeing the worst traffic, which has resulted in a heavy traffic jam.

Maha kumbh 2025: Prayagraj Foot Traffic Update

Many pilgrims have chosen to walk to the Sangam for their ceremonial holy dip because traffic has stopped in many areas of the city. The Mahakumbh centers on the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the legendary Sarasvati rivers.

Since walking is quicker than standing in long car lines, many followers choose it over the discomfort of heavy traffic. Devotees brave long hikes from the city's outskirts to the banks of the Sangam, and the number of pilgrims arriving on foot keeps growing.

2025 Maha kumbh: Train services impacted

The increasing crowds have had a significant influence on train services at Prayagraj Sangam Railway Station. In order to properly handle the spike in passengers and crowds, officials have declared that the station would not be open for operations until February 28.

Train travel is being severely disrupted by this stoppage, forcing passengers to look for other modes of transportation. Due to the high volume of passengers, there are frequent train cancellations and delays, and stations all around the region are in chaos.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Special Trains

Indian Railways has launched 300 special trains to carry passengers to and from Prayagraj in order to handle the increasing number of pilgrims. These trains will run during the Mahakumbh Mela and are especially made for the occasion. Travel during the Mela is made more difficult overall by delays and crowding at major stations, even with the additional trains.

2025 Maha Kumbh Mela: Security and crowd management

Security has been greatly increased in response to the large number of people and transportation. To control the masses, several members of the CRPF, RPF, GRP, and PAC are stationed around Prayagraj. To protect devotees, these forces are positioned at strategic locations like Foot Over Bridges (FOBs), the Passenger Hall, and train stations.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) is particularly watchful at Prayagraj Sangam, upholding strict security to prevent any unfortunate happenings and guarantee seamless operations for the pilgrims. The transport providers and local authorities are putting in a lot of effort as the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 goes on to handle the growing difficulties and make sure that the pilgrims may continue to have a spiritual experience without any more interruptions.

All about the Maha Kumbh 2025

Every twelve years, Prayagraj, India, hosts the Maha Kumbh Mela, a significant Hindu celebration. It will run till February 26, 2025, having started on January 13. It is anticipated that 400 million (40 crore) people would attend this event, making it the greatest religious gathering in the world.

The event, which represents the triumph of gods over demons, has its roots in Hindu mythology. Bathing at the meeting point of the Yamuna, Ganges, and the mythical Saraswati rivers is believed to cleanse sins and bring about redemption.