Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / SC grants bail to AgustaWestland 'middleman' Christian Michel James

SC grants bail to AgustaWestland 'middleman' Christian Michel James

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta observed James was in custody for the past six years while the investigation in the matter was still underway

AgustaWestland deal
Christian Michel James (Photo: ANI Twitter)
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 3:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to Christian Michel James, the alleged middleman in the purported Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland case who spent six years in custody of Central Bureau of Investigatoin (CBI).
 
A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta observed James was in custody for the past six years while the investigation in the matter was still underway.  Justice Mehta questioned the CBI counsel over delay in trial. "The way you are going on right now], you will not be able to conclude trial in 25 years," LiveLaw quoted him as saying.
 
James would be released on bail, the apex court said, subject to terms and conditions decided by the trial court. 

What is AgustaWestland case?

 
The alleged AgustaWestland scam revolves around the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters by the Indian government from AgustaWestland, an Italian company, in 2005. The helicopters, meant for transporting high-ranking officials, were part of a deal valued at Rs 3,600 crore.
 
However, in 2013, allegations surfaced that middlemen, including British national Christian Michel James, paid bribes to Indian politicians, defence officials, and military officers to secure the contract. The CBI launched an investigation, leading to arrests and charges against several prominent figures, including former Indian Air Force chief SP Tyagi.
 
Christian Michel was extradited from Dubai in 2018 and has been a key figure in the investigation. James moved the apex court challenging the Delhi High Court's September 25, 2024 order refusing him bail in the case.
  
(With inputs from agencies)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'Hastily' taken decision: Congress criticises Centre's CEC appointment

'Disrespectful': Rahul Gandhi slams 'midnight decision' on CEC appointment

Weather updates: IMD issues heavy rain, snowfall alert in these 13 states

LIVE news updates: Rahul Gandhi shares dissent note over CEC appointment

Ranveer Allahbadia case highlights: SC grants interim protection to Allahbadia from arrest

Topics :AgustaWestland VVIP Chopper ScamAgustaWestland scamAgustaWestland VVIP chopper dealchristian michelSupreme CourtBS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story