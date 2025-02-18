SC grants bail to AgustaWestland 'middleman' Christian Michel James

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to Christian Michel James, the alleged middleman in the purported Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland case who spent six years in custody of Central Bureau of Investigatoin (CBI).

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta observed James was in custody for the past six years while the investigation in the matter was still underway. Justice Mehta questioned the CBI counsel over delay in trial. "The way you are going on right now], you will not be able to conclude trial in 25 years," LiveLaw quoted him as saying.

What is AgustaWestland case? The alleged AgustaWestland scam revolves around the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters by the Indian government from AgustaWestland, an Italian company, in 2005. The helicopters, meant for transporting high-ranking officials, were part of a deal valued at Rs 3,600 crore. James would be released on bail, the apex court said, subject to terms and conditions decided by the trial court.

However, in 2013, allegations surfaced that middlemen, including British national Christian Michel James, paid bribes to Indian politicians, defence officials, and military officers to secure the contract. The CBI launched an investigation, leading to arrests and charges against several prominent figures, including former Indian Air Force chief SP Tyagi.

Christian Michel was extradited from Dubai in 2018 and has been a key figure in the investigation. James moved the apex court challenging the Delhi High Court's September 25, 2024 order refusing him bail in the case.

(With inputs from agencies)