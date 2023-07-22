Home / India News / Maha rains: 45 stranded due to floods in Yavatmal; IAF begins rescue ops

Maha rains: 45 stranded due to floods in Yavatmal; IAF begins rescue ops

According to district authorities, Yavatmal city has been witnessing heavy rains since Friday night, which has flooded houses and roads in parts of the city

Press Trust of India Yavatmal
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2023 | 4:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Two Indian Airforce helicopters have been engaged to rescue 45 people who are stranded in floods amid heavy rainfall in Mahagaon taluka of Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, an official said on Saturday.

Many parts of Yavatmal have witnessed heavy rains since Friday, which inundated houses and forced people to take refuge at higher places.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a tweet said 45 people were stranded due to floods in Anandnagar village of Mahagaon taluka.

Two Indian Airforce helicopters will soon reach Nagpur and from there will leave for Mahagaon to rescue the stranded villagers, he said, adding that Mahagaon taluka recorded 231 mm rainfall.

Defence PRO Nagpur Wg Cdr Ratnakar Singh in a statement informed that a Mi-17 V5 helicopter is being inducted from Nagpur to evacuate people stranded due to floods in Yavatmal.

According to district authorities, Yavatmal city has been witnessing heavy rains since Friday night, which has flooded houses and roads in parts of the city.

People from the affected areas have been moved to safer places and the situation is under control in the city, which has recorded 117.5 mm rainfall since Friday night, collector Amol Yedge said.

A rescue team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is on its way to Mahagaon to carry out rescue operation in Anandnagar village, he said.

Also Read

'World's first' bamboo crash barrier installed on Maha highway: Gadkari

Ignoring Agar for Nagpur Test was Australia's big mistake: Harbhajan Singh

Uddhav Thackeray starts Vidarbha tour to inspire workers for LS, Maha polls

Samruddhi Expressway accident: RTO report rules out tyre burst, speeding

Maha bus accident: Tyre burst caused mishap which killed 25, say police

HP CM requests Centre to release pending disaster fund of over Rs 315 cr

Sri Lanka may accept Indian rupee for local transactions, says FM Sabry

Assam to ban packaged drinking water bottles of less than 1 litre

Manipur Police makes fifth arrest in connection with parading of two women

Scientists say record heat numbers paint the story of a warming world

Topics :MaharashtraFloodsIAF

First Published: Jul 22 2023 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story