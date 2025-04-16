Mahadev app case: ED searches premises of EaseMyTrip's Nishant Pitti

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday searched the premises of Nishant Pitti, founder of EaseMyTrip, in connection with the alleged Mahadev betting app scam, reported news agency PTI. The probe agency launched fresh searches across multiple states in connection with the case, in which several other prominent individuals have also been named.

The ED conducted raids at several locations in cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Indore, Jaipur, Chennai, and Sambalpur (Odisha).

Earlier, the ED said that its investigation showed that many senior politicians and officials from Chhattisgarh were involved. The two main people behind the app, Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, are from this state.

What is Mahadev online betting app case? The alleged Mahadev betting app scam is one of the largest money laundering cases in India in recent times, as it involves illegal transfer of ₹6,000 crore, according to ED. Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his son Chaitanya are among the high-profile individuals who have been named in the case by the probe agency. The ED said the app runs a large network that helps illegal betting websites. It allows new users to join, creates user IDs, and moves money around using fake bank accounts to hide where it came from.

The app reportedly covered sports matches, card games, and even Indian elections. The platform is accused of fixing matches, using cryptocurrency to hide money, and rigging games to make huge profits for its owners.

The case ran through a web of websites and private chat groups, attracting users through WhatsApp messages. Bettors were given different phone numbers for deposits and withdrawals, making the money trail harder to track.

The investigation started when the ED found suspicious money transfers linked to a grand wedding worth ₹250 crore in the UAE, hosted by Mahadev app co-founder Sourabh Chandrakar. This raised concerns about illegal money transfers (hawala) and money laundering abroad.

Sourabh Chandrakar (28) and Ravi Uppal (43), both from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, are said to be the main people behind the Mahadev app betting network. Operating from Dubai, they are accused of earning nearly ₹6,000 crore through illegal betting.

In October 2023, the ED filed a money laundering case against them and 14 others in a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Raipur. After that, Interpol issued a red notice against the two on ED’s request.