Waqf Amendment Act hearing LIVE updates: Supreme Court set to hear challenges to Waqf Act today

Waqf Act 2025 Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: The Supreme Court is scheduled on Wednesday to hear a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional legitimacy of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which has triggered extensive protests throughout the country.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act became effective last week on April 8, following an official notification issued by the central government. This came after the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, received approval from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha last month, with President Droupadi Murmu providing her assent on April 5.

A three-judge Supreme Court panel led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, alongside Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan, is expected to hear multiple petitions at 2 pm, including one from AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi challenging the constitutional validity of the new Waqf legislation.

The six BJP-ruled states have submitted separate applications detailing the potential administrative and legal consequences if the Waqf (Amendment) Act is invalidated or modified by the court.

The central government has defended the Bill, underlining that the Bill doesn’t interfere with “any religious system, any religious institution, or any religious practice in any way.” There have been protests against the law in different parts of the country. The worst of these took place in West Bengal, where three people died. A total of 221 people have been apprehended so far in connection with the violence in Murshidabad during the anti-Waqf Act protests.