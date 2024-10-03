Mahadev betting app case: SC gives bail to Chhattisgarh businessman

The Supreme Court on Thursday gave bail to Chhattisgarh-based businessman Sunil Dammani, arrested by the ED in August last year in a money laundering case linked to the Mahadev illegal gambling app, and said it was doing so without getting into the merit of the allegations. A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra noted that Dammani has been in custody since August 23, 2023 and set aside the Chhattisgarh High Court order denying him bail. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Without saying anything on merits, we are of the view that the appellant may be released on bail subject to bail conditions.

"Appellant is ordered to be released on bail if not required in any other investigation, subject to the condition that he shall mark his presence every 15 days at the ED office in the concerned district. The appellant shall not leave the country without prior permission of the trial court," the bench said.

As the hearing commenced, Dammani's counsel, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, told the court that the businessman has been in jail for 14 months. He said the principal accused has not joined the probe and the trial in the case has not started yet.

Advocate Zoheb Hossain, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, submitted that there are 45 accused in the case and the businessman is a hawala operator and accused of illegally sending crime proceeds to the tune of over Rs 5,000 crore abroad.

The probe agency opposed the bail plea saying the key conspirators are absconding and red corner notices have been issued against them.

More From This Section

The apex court, however, took note of the fact that Dammani has been in jail since August last year, that it was granting him bail without getting into the merits of the allegations and keeping in mind the fact that the complaint (charge sheet) has already been filed by the ED.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by Dammani challenging July 26 order of the high court which rejected hail bail plea.

On August 23 last year, the ED arrested Dammani along with three others for their alleged involvement in the Mahadev app money laundering case.

The central probe agency also conducted searches at the properties of 10 people, including Vinod Verma, political advisor to former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Besides Dammani, his brother Anil Dammani, Chhattisgarh Police assistant sub-inspector Chandra Bhushan Verma and Satish Chandrakar, all residents of Raipur, were arrested in the case.

The ED's money laundering case stems from a 2022 state police FIR against the illegal gambling app at Mohan Nagar police station in Durg district.

According to the ED, the Dammani brothers own a jewellery shop and a petrol pump and allegedly played a role in hawala transactions.

ASI Verma allegedly took money from the other accused to shield them from police action and it is suspected that he also gave money to other police officials.