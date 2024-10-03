Centre tells SC Delhi's ban on gatherings lifted, easing Navratri concerns

The central government on Thursday (October 3), informed the Supreme Court that the Delhi Police had withdrawn its prohibitory order which had restricted gatherings of five or more people in the national capital from September 30 to October 5, reported Livelaw.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, recorded Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta’s statement about the withdrawal of the order. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Police is under the Union. SG submits that the prohibitory order has been withdrawn,” the Court observed.

The Court was hearing a petition filed by Sunil, a priest at the Kalkaji temple and secretary of the Manas Naman Sewa Society, which organises the grand Ramlila at the Satpula Ground in Chirag Delhi.

The petition, filed through advocate Prateek Chadha, claimed the order would have impacted attendance at the Ramlila event. It pointed out that the dates covered by the order coincided with the religiously important Navratri festival, which started on October 3.

The petition argued that the order would have negatively affected gatherings celebrating the festival in the designated areas (New Delhi, North Delhi, Central Delhi, and the border regions of the National Capital Territory). It also contended that there was no urgent reason to restrict civil liberties, as the order did not cite any emergency or unforeseen circumstances justifying such a curfew.

Prohibition on the gathering of people in Delhi

Earlier this week, the Delhi Police had banned unauthorised gatherings of five or more people, the carrying of firearms, banners, or lathis, and public picketing or protests.

The order was reportedly issued based on intelligence about multiple protests planned in the city during the first week of October.

“There will be a significant movement of VVIPs and dignitaries in New Delhi and Central District on October 2, in connection with Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary,” the order had noted.

Additionally, the order cited the ongoing legislative assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana, emphasising the need for strict monitoring of people and vehicles entering Delhi from border areas.

It warned that anti-social elements might exploit migrant communities from these states to disrupt public order during this time.

As a result of the order, approximately 120 people from Ladakh, including climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, were detained by Delhi Police at the city’s border. The group had been marching to the capital to demand sixth schedule status for the Union Territory.