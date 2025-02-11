Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Mahakumbh stampede: PIL in HC seeks panel to get missing persons' details

Mahakumbh stampede: PIL in HC seeks panel to get missing persons' details

In the PIL, petitioner Suresh Chandra Pandey of Prayagraj district referred to the reports suggesting that the bodies of the stampede victims were being stored in appalling conditions

Prayagraj Stampede, MahaKumbh Stampede, Stampede
A day before this PIL was filed in the high court, the Supreme Court on February 3 refused to entertain a PIL seeking action against Uttar Pradesh state officials for the stampede | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Prayagraj
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 7:42 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A public interest litigation has been filed before the Allahabad High Court, seeking the constitution of a judicial monitoring committee to collect details of people who went missing during the January 29 stampede at the Maha Kumbh.

In the PIL, petitioner Suresh Chandra Pandey of Prayagraj district referred to the reports suggesting that the bodies of the stampede victims were being stored in appalling conditions.

They are reportedly left on the floor, wrapped in gunny bags, with no provisions for refrigeration leading to decomposition, it claimed.

A day before this PIL was filed in the high court, the Supreme Court on February 3 refused to entertain a PIL seeking action against Uttar Pradesh state officials for the stampede.

The Supreme Court had asked the petitioner to approach the Allahabad High Court.

In the early hours of January 29, a huge crowd broke through barriers at the Maha Kumbh and trampled over devotees who had been waiting overnight at the ghats to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days of the Hindu calendar.

Also Read

8 Railway stations prepared for Mahakumbh's 'Maghi Purnima Snan': Vaishnaw

President Droupadi Murmu to visit Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Monday

Fire breaks out at Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, NDRF teams on site

DMK flays Centre, UP govt for 'hiding' Mahakumbh stampede casualties

Maha Kumbh 2025: PM Modi takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj

Nearly 18 hours after the incident, the Mela administration, in a brief press conference, confirmed that 30 people had died and 60 were injured in the stampede.

The Uttar Pradesh government has formed a three-member judicial commission, chaired by retired Allahabad High Court judge Justice Harsh Kumar to probe the January 29 stampede. The panel has invited people to provide information on the incident.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AICWA calls for ban on 'IGL' over Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks on show

Govt says 255 passengers placed in 'no fly list' in last three years

Sonia Gandhi demands Centre to conduct population census at earliest

Premium

Business-class flyers from Delhi may soon have to shell out more

Congress leader Chidambaram finds faults with Budget in Rajya Sabha

Topics :Kumbh MelaMaha Kumbh MelaStampedeHigh Court

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story