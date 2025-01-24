'Unseasonably warm' Delhi faces flight & train delays due to morning fog

Air passengers are continuing to experience disruptions due to extended flight delays at Indira Gandhi International Airport, caused by foggy weather on Friday (January 24). The capital city woke up to a light layer of fog, with a slight rise in temperature anticipated, providing some relief from the chill.

However, delays in both train and air services remain a significant challenge for travellers during the ongoing winter season. Delhi's weather conditions are expected to remain unchanged over the next two to three days, with persistent foggy conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted foggy weather and a marginal decrease in temperature over the next three to four days. On Friday, moderate fog is expected, with the minimum temperature around 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum reaching approximately 23 degrees Celsius.

Delhi is experiencing an unusual weather pattern this January, with temperatures higher than usual, alongside dense fog and poor air quality. This unseasonable warmth, coupled with reduced visibility due to the fog, has caused disruptions to daily life, particularly travel. The IMD attributes the rise in temperature to a strong western disturbance, while persistent pollution and fog continue to impact the city’s residents.

Why is it so warm in Delhi?

An IMD scientist explained that the sudden temperature rise, particularly in the morning, is linked to the strong western disturbance reaching Delhi. “This morning, the minimum temperature was around 12 degrees Celsius due to this disturbance. Southerly winds have also contributed to the warmer conditions,” she stated. While temperatures in North India may rise by another 1-2 degrees Celsius, she noted that Delhi is unlikely to experience any further significant increases. However, scientists warned that the temperature may begin to gradually drop after January 24 as the western disturbance moves away.

North India weather round-up

Meanwhile, neighbouring Uttar Pradesh is slowly receiving relief from the cold. The temperature is rising as the sun breaks through the fog. Several cities in the state, including the capital Lucknow, Barabanki, Hardoi, Kanpur, Etawah, and Varanasi, have recorded temperatures exceeding 20 degrees Celsius.

Good sunlight is being observed in these regions, including in the capital, offering respite from the cold. Although there was fog overnight, it was not intense enough to cause discomfort. There remains a possibility that the cold may increase in the coming days. According to the weather department, conditions are expected to stay dry on Friday, though some fog is likely in both western and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The IMD also indicated that cold wave conditions are expected to persist over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad for the next two days.