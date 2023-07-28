Home / India News / SC grants bail to Gonsalves, Ferreira in Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case

SC grants bail to Gonsalves, Ferreira in Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia said Gonsalves and Ferreira shall not leave Maharashtra and surrender their passports to the police

Press Trust of India New Delhi
It also directed the two activists to use one mobile each and let the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the case, know their addresses | (Photo: Wikipedia)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 2:37 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to activists Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, noting that they have been in custody for five years.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia said Gonsalves and Ferreira shall not leave Maharashtra and surrender their passports to the police.

It also directed the two activists to use one mobile each and let the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the case, know their addresses.

The activists had moved the top court against a Bombay High Court order rejecting their bail pleas.

The case pertains to the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which according to the Pune police was funded by Maoists.

The inflammatory speeches made there led to violence at the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial in Pune the next day, police had alleged.

Also Read

PAN-Aadhaar link deadline today: Check fees, status and how to do it here

PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check

Pan-Aadhaar link online: What happens if cards are not linked by March 31?

PAN-Aadhaar Link: A step by step guide to link two cards before deadline

PAN-Aadhaar link: Last date to link these two cards extended to June 30

Bill to replace Delhi services ordinance to be taken up in LS next week

Maha to bring law to curb sale of bogus seeds, fertilisers: State minister

LS passes Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill after Pralhad Joshi moves it

Singapore in talks with India to seek non-basmati rice export ban exemption

IIM (Amendment) Bill introduced in LS amid disruptions over Manipur issue

Topics :Supreme CourtBhima Koregaon violenceMaharashtra

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story