Home / India News / Bill to replace Delhi services ordinance to be taken up in LS next week

Bill to replace Delhi services ordinance to be taken up in LS next week

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, which will replace the ordinance promulgated by the Centre on May 19

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: ANI | Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 2:33 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Friday said a bill to replace the ordinance promulgated for the creation of an authority for transfers and postings of Group-A officers in Delhi will be taken up by Lok Sabha next week.

The law and justice minister was informing the House about the business listed for the coming week.

A number of notices submitted by opposition leaders to move a statutory resolution opposing the controversial ordinance will also be taken up when the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill is tabled in the House.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has admitted notices submitted by several opposition leaders including Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC's Saugata Roy and DMK's A Raja, N K Premchandran and Dean Kuriakose.

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, which will replace the ordinance promulgated by the Centre on May 19.

The controversial ordinance was promulgated a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi, excluding police, public order and land, to the elected government headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

It facilitated the setting up of a National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA) for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the lieutenant governor before the May 11 top court verdict.

Kejriwal's AAP, which is also a part of the opposition coalition INDIA, has reacted strongly against the ordinance, saying the Centre had "deceived" the people of Delhi.

The Congress and other opposition parties have also come out against the ordinance.

Also Read

Cabinet reshuffle: Arjun Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as new law minister

Law and order in Bengal 'not good at all': Union minister Meghwal

Arjun Ram Meghwal replaces Rijiju, a look at all law ministers under Modi

Failed law minister: Opposition hits out after Kiren Rijiju steps down

Shifting Rijiju out of law ministry victory of judiciary system: Raut

Maha to bring law to curb sale of bogus seeds, fertilisers: State minister

LS passes Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill after Pralhad Joshi moves it

Singapore in talks with India to seek non-basmati rice export ban exemption

IIM (Amendment) Bill introduced in LS amid disruptions over Manipur issue

Railway Board accords FLS approval for 140-km-long Zubza-Imphal project

Topics :DelhiParliamentBJPAAP

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story