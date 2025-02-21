Maharashtra cyber cell summons Rakhi Sawant over 'India's Got Latent' row

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has issued a summons to actor Rakhi Sawant to record her statement on February 27 in connection with the ongoing controversy surrounding the reality show India’s Got Latent.

Along with her, popular YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani, who were part of the controversial episode that sparked outrage, have also been called to record their statements.

Summons issued amid investigation

Yashasvi Yadav, inspector general of Maharashtra Cyber Cell, confirmed to ANI that Sawant has been asked to appear before officials on February 27. Meanwhile, Allahbadia and Chanchlani were summoned earlier, on February 24, to provide their statements.

Another YouTuber, Samay Raina, who was also implicated in the matter, had requested an extension until March 17 to record his statement. However, his plea was denied by Maharashtra Cyber.

According to officials, Raina failed to appear for his initial summons on February 18, prompting the Cyber Department to issue a second summons to ensure his presence.

In an earlier appeal, Raina had requested permission to record his statement via videoconferencing, citing his current stay in the United States and prior commitments preventing his return before March 17. The request was firmly rejected, with authorities insisting on an in-person statement.

The controversy: What happened on 'India's Got Latent'?

The uproar began when podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia made an inappropriate comment to a contestant on the show, asking, “Would you rather watch your parents… or join in once and stop it forever?”

The remark triggered public outrage, leading to multiple complaints being filed against Allahbadia, Raina, comedian Apoorva Makhija, and the show’s organisers.

In response to the backlash, Raina took to Instagram to express remorse, stating: “Everything that has been happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India's Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly.”

Legal action and SC remarks

Following the controversy, multiple FIRs were lodged against the accused in several states, including Maharashtra and Assam.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that Guwahati Police had registered an FIR against Allahbadia and others for promoting obscenity and engaging in inappropriate content.

On February 18, the Supreme Court strongly condemned Allahbadia’s comments. Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh called his remarks “dirty and perverted”, emphasising that such behaviour must be unequivocally condemned.

“The words used are deeply shameful, particularly in relation to families and society. Popularity does not grant anyone the right to take society for granted,” the SC bench said.

Allahbadia subsequently approached the Supreme Court, seeking to consolidate the charges against him. While the court granted him interim protection from arrest, it imposed strict conditions, including the surrender of his passport and a travel ban without prior approval.

Additionally, the Court raised concerns over the prevalence of inappropriate content on platforms like YouTube, urging the government to take action. Justice Kant said: “We would like you (the government) to do something. Otherwise, we are not going to leave this vacuum and barren area the way it is being misused.”

Maharashtra Women’s Commission welcomes court’s intervention

The Maharashtra Women’s Commission has lauded the Supreme Court’s actions, particularly its directive to halt the controversial content.

Chairperson Rupali Chakankar praised the ruling, calling it “appropriate and necessary”. The Commission had previously written to the Mumbai Commissioner, urging an inquiry into the incident.

[With agency inputs]