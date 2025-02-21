Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

CBSE class 12th physics exam 2025 analysis: What students said about paper?

CBSE class 12th physics exam analysis: CBSE Board physics exam for class 12th took place today, February 21, 2025, from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Here's what students had to say about the paper

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 2:23 PM IST
CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2025 Analysis: The CBSE Class 12 Physics exam 2025 was held today, February 21, 2025. Students from all over the country appeared for the examination at their assigned exam centres. The exam took place in a single shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. 
Students who appeared for the examination shared their views on today’s class 12th science question paper. 

What do students say about the class 12th physics question paper?

Students initial reactions show that the class 12th science question paper was 'easy to moderate' in difficulty. Students found the question paper well-balanced, with a mix of theoretical and numerical questions.  

Early reactions show the students found the numerical section of the exam a bit tricky, and called the paper "manageable". They believe the board followed previous year's patern.

What do teachers said about the class 12th question physics?

Subject matter experts believe the exam was well-structured, covering all topics in a balanced manner. The question paper included a mix of theoretical and numerical questions, designed to assess both conceptual understanding and application skills of students. While the case-based and assertion-reasoning questions were slightly tricky, they effectively tested students' conceptual clarity, posing a challenge for those who relied solely on memorization. However, all questions in the Class 12 Physics paper adhered to the prescribed syllabus and followed the expected pattern. 

CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2025

Exam Name CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2025
Conducting Body Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
Official Website cbse.nic.in
Subject Physics
Exam Date February 21, 2025
Exam Timings 10:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Types of Questions MCQs, Short and Long Answer Type Questions
Total Marks 70

CBSE Class 12 Physics 2025: Exam structure and weightage

The 3-hour exam was for 70 marks, which has 30 compulsory questions divided into five sections: A, B, C, D, and E.
 
The question paper had 20% MCQs, 30% competency-based questions, and 50% short and long-answer questions.
 
Section Question Type Number of Questions Marks per Question Total Marks
A Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) 12-18 1 12-18
  Assertion-Reasoning Based Questions 4 1 4
B Short Answer Questions 5-7 2 10-14
C Short Answer Questions 5-7 3 15-21
D Case Study-Based Questions 2 4 8
E Long Answer Questions 3 5 15
Total   33-35   70
 

CBSE Class 12 Physics Paper Unit-Wise Marking Scheme

  • Unit I: Electrostatics (16 marks): Electric Charges and Fields, Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance
  • Unit II: Current Electricity (16 marks): Current Electricity
  • Unit III: Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism (17 marks): Moving Charges and Magnetism, Magnetism and Matter
  • Unit IV: Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents (17 marks): Electromagnetic Induction: Alternating Current
  • Unit V: Electromagnetic Waves (18 marks): Electromagnetic Waves
  • Unit VI: Optics (18 marks): Ray Optics and Optical Instruments, Wave Optics
  • Unit VII: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter (12 marks): Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter
  • Unit VIII: Atoms and Nuclei (12 marks): Atoms, Nuclei
  • Unit IX: Electronic Devices (7 marks): Semiconductor Electronics: Materials, Devices, and Simple Circuits
 
The board commenced the Class 12 board exams from February 15 and so far, it has conducted five papers 
  • Entrepreneurship; physical education; 
  • Hindustani Music Voc, Hindustani Music Mel Ins, automotive, healthcare, data science, electronics and hardware; 
  • Food production, office procedures and practices, design, Early Childhood Care and Education; 
  • Typography and Computer Application
 
First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

