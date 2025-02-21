CBSE class 12th physics exam 2025 analysis: What students said about paper?

What do students say about the class 12th physics question paper?
Students initial reactions show that the class 12th science question paper was 'easy to moderate' in difficulty. Students found the question paper well-balanced, with a mix of theoretical and numerical questions.
Early reactions show the students found the numerical section of the exam a bit tricky, and called the paper "manageable". They believe the board followed previous year's patern.
What do teachers said about the class 12th question physics?
Subject matter experts believe the exam was well-structured, covering all topics in a balanced manner. The question paper included a mix of theoretical and numerical questions, designed to assess both conceptual understanding and application skills of students. While the case-based and assertion-reasoning questions were slightly tricky, they effectively tested students' conceptual clarity, posing a challenge for those who relied solely on memorization. However, all questions in the Class 12 Physics paper adhered to the prescribed syllabus and followed the expected pattern.
|Exam Name
|CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2025
|Conducting Body
|Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
|Official Website
|cbse.nic.in
|Subject
|Physics
|Exam Date
|February 21, 2025
|Exam Timings
|10:30 AM - 1:30 PM
|Types of Questions
|MCQs, Short and Long Answer Type Questions
|Total Marks
|70
CBSE Class 12 Physics 2025: Exam structure and weightage
|Section
|Question Type
|Number of Questions
|Marks per Question
|Total Marks
|A
|Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
|12-18
|1
|12-18
|Assertion-Reasoning Based Questions
|4
|1
|4
|B
|Short Answer Questions
|5-7
|2
|10-14
|C
|Short Answer Questions
|5-7
|3
|15-21
|D
|Case Study-Based Questions
|2
|4
|8
|E
|Long Answer Questions
|3
|5
|15
|Total
|33-35
|70
CBSE Class 12 Physics Paper Unit-Wise Marking Scheme
- Unit I: Electrostatics (16 marks): Electric Charges and Fields, Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance
- Unit II: Current Electricity (16 marks): Current Electricity
- Unit III: Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism (17 marks): Moving Charges and Magnetism, Magnetism and Matter
- Unit IV: Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents (17 marks): Electromagnetic Induction: Alternating Current
- Unit V: Electromagnetic Waves (18 marks): Electromagnetic Waves
- Unit VI: Optics (18 marks): Ray Optics and Optical Instruments, Wave Optics
- Unit VII: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter (12 marks): Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter
- Unit VIII: Atoms and Nuclei (12 marks): Atoms, Nuclei
- Unit IX: Electronic Devices (7 marks): Semiconductor Electronics: Materials, Devices, and Simple Circuits
