Maharashtra elections 2024: Several celebrities cast their votes today

Today, the people of Maharashtra turned up in good numbers to cast their votes in the Assembly Elections 2024. Many celebrities could also be seen heading to polling booths to exercise their fundamental right to vote.

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, actor Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao and many others were among the early voters in the Maharashtra Elections 2024.

ECI icon Sachin Tendulkar casts his vote with his family

Sachin Tendulkar, who is also the national icon of the Election Commission of India (ECI), cast his vote along with his wife Anjali Tendulkar, and daughter Sara Tendulkar and said, “I have been an icon of the ECI (Election Commission of India) for quite some time now. The message I am giving is to turn up and vote. It is our responsibility. I hope people will take that effort and come and vote. I urge everyone to come and vote.”

Akshay Kumar praised the cleanliness of the polling booth

Actor Akshay Kumar showed his inked finger after casting his vote for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

Akshay Kumar is also one of the few celebrities who went early in the morning to cast his vote. While speaking to the media, he appreciated the cleanliness at the polling booth. He wrote, "The arrangements for senior citizens are great. Cleanliness has been maintained. I want everyone to come out and cast their votes."

Rajkummar Rao also cast his vote

Actor Rajkummar Rao also cast his vote at the pooling booth in Gyan Kendra Secondary School, Mumbai. He urged citizens to do the 'important' task - vote.

Also get LIVE updates on Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 The Stree 2 actor said that he has completed his duty and called upon the citizens, saying “it is your turn now.” While speaking to PTI, he said, “It is our right in a democracy, so it's important that we step outside and vote. I have performed my duty. It is your turn now. Please vote.”

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza cast their vote

Popular B-town couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza also cast their votes at the polling station in Latur. Riteish is a supporter of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance and expressed confidence in the coalition's victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. His message was simple; citizens must actively participate in shaping the state’s future.

Several other celebrities also cast their votes

Kabir Khan and Zoya Akhtar made their way to the poll station along with actors, such as Ali Fazal, John Abraham, and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar. These personalities too shared their voting moments, urging citizens to go out and fulfil their civic responsibility.