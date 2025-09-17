Maharashtra govt and Finland to jointly modernise Mumbai's Sassoon Dock

The Maharashtra government, in collaboration with Finland, will undertake technology-driven modernisation of Mumbai's historic Sassoon Dock, state minister Nitesh Rane said on Wednesday.

The fisheries and port development minister held a meeting with a delegation of Finland officials and representatives of Finnish companies at the dock to discuss strategic plans for upgrading the facility located in south Mumbai, an official release said. Built in the 19th century, Sassoon Dock is among Mumbai's oldest and busiest fishing harbours, currently under pressure from operations exceeding its original capacity. This has raised concerns about hygiene, odour, fish handling standards and overall safety. The proposed modernisation will introduce modular infrastructure to address operational challenges and environmental issues, aiming to transform Sassoon Dock into a world-class, clean, efficient and sustainable harbour.