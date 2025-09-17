Home / India News / Maharashtra govt and Finland to jointly modernise Mumbai's Sassoon Dock

Maharashtra govt and Finland to jointly modernise Mumbai's Sassoon Dock

Built in the 19th century, Sassoon Dock is among Mumbai's oldest and busiest fishing harbours, currently under pressure from operations exceeding its original capacity

Nitesh Rane
Rane said the government was positive about the project and emphasized the scope for international cooperation, particularly in technology transfer. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 4:58 PM IST
The Maharashtra government, in collaboration with Finland, will undertake technology-driven modernisation of Mumbai's historic Sassoon Dock, state minister Nitesh Rane said on Wednesday.

The fisheries and port development minister held a meeting with a delegation of Finland officials and representatives of Finnish companies at the dock to discuss strategic plans for upgrading the facility located in south Mumbai, an official release said.  Built in the 19th century, Sassoon Dock is among Mumbai's oldest and busiest fishing harbours, currently under pressure from operations exceeding its original capacity.  This has raised concerns about hygiene, odour, fish handling standards and overall safety. The proposed modernisation will introduce modular infrastructure to address operational challenges and environmental issues, aiming to transform Sassoon Dock into a world-class, clean, efficient and sustainable harbour.

Rane said the government was positive about the project and emphasized the scope for international cooperation, particularly in technology transfer. The discussions focused on advanced fishing methods, digital solutions and eco-friendly innovations that could enhance efficiency and improve fishermen's earnings, the release said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics: Maharashtra government, Finland, Sassoon Docks, Mumbai

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

