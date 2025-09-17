Home / India News / CM Bhagwant Mann launches 'mission Chardi Kala' to rebuild flood-hit Punjab

CM Bhagwant Mann launches 'mission Chardi Kala' to rebuild flood-hit Punjab

Mann emphasised that Punjab has always risen above crises, stating, 'Punjab stands firm against challenges, fights back, and emerges stronger

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM
"The time has come to move beyond initial relief efforts," Mann declared. "We are launching 'mission Chardi Kala,' which symbolises standing strong during our most difficult times with an unwavering spirit." (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 4:15 PM IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced the launch of 'mission Chardi Kala', appealing to people across the country for assistance in restoring Punjab, which has suffered extensive damage due to devastating floods.

In a video message, Mann highlighted the significant destruction caused by the recent floods, described as the worst since 1988. Sharing details to highlight the scale of devastation, Mann said, "approximately 2,300 villages were flooded, around 7 lakh people became homeless, and 20 lakh people were impacted."  According to Mann, the floods resulted in damage to 3,200 schools, the loss of 56 lives, and the destruction of about 8,500 kilometres of roads and 2,500 bridges. Additionally, 1,400 clinics, government buildings, and 19 colleges were also severely damaged.

The initial estimates indicate the flood caused damage amounting to Rs 13,800 crore. "After floodwaters recede and 'girdawari' (loss assessment), the loss could be more," he said.

Mann emphasised that Punjab has always risen above crises, stating, "Punjab stands firm against challenges, fights back, and emerges stronger."  He praised the bravery of local youths who risked their lives to save others during the floods, and acknowledged the humanitarian efforts of gurudwaras, temples, and other religious institutions that welcomed those affected.

"The time has come to move beyond initial relief efforts," Mann declared. "We are launching 'mission Chardi Kala,' which symbolises standing strong during our most difficult times with an unwavering spirit."  He invited the people of Punjab, along with citizens nationwide, industrialists, charitable trusts, artists, and anyone wishing to contribute to rehabilitation efforts to support Punjab. "I assure you that every penny donated will be managed with full transparency and integrity," he promised.

Mann said that further information regarding the mission can be found on the portal Rangla.Punjab.gov.in.

"Make contributions with an open heart to mission Chardi Kala," Mann urged.

Punjab faced one of its worst flood disasters in decades, primarily due to the swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, along with seasonal rivulets resulting from heavy rainfall in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Furthermore, heavy rains in Punjab exacerbated the flooding situation.

The worst-affected districts in the floods were Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur, Fazilka and Tarn Taran.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Bhagwant MannPunjabPunjab Governmentflood

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

