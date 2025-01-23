13 dead in Jalgaon train accident: 'I saw people getting hit', says witness

The death toll from Wednesday’s train accident in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district has risen to 13. The incident occurred when passengers aboard the Pushpak Express, panicked by rumours of a fire, leaped from the train, only to be struck by the Karnataka Express moving along a parallel track.

The Pushpak Express, operating between Lucknow and Mumbai, was near Jalgaon when the fire rumours sparked chaos. Passengers pulled the emergency chain to stop the train, and several jumped onto a parallel track, where the Karnataka Express fatally hit them. At least nine others sustained injuries in the incident.

A senior railway official told PTI that no evidence of fire or sparks was found in the coach.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Pooja Singh, a 19-year-old student from Pune, was traveling with her mother on the Pushpak Express during the tragedy. “We were sleeping when people started screaming that the train had caught fire. My mother took me to the door and asked me to jump, but I was scared and couldn’t. I saw passengers on the track getting hit by another train. It all happened so fast,” she recounted, as quoted by the report.

Suresh Gupta, a businessman from Lucknow’s Chowk area, was on his way to Mumbai when he experienced the panic. “Someone in my coach shouted there was a fire, and I saw smoke. People panicked, pulled the chain, and opened the coach doors. In the confusion, many jumped off the train,” he recalled. Gupta chose to stay onboard, unsure whether the smoke was from the brakes or an actual fire.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and called for proper treatment of the injured. The North Eastern Railways (NER) has set up a helpline at Lucknow Junction, reachable at 8957409292.

The Railway Ministry announced compensation for the victims: Rs 1.5 lakh for families of the deceased, Rs 50,000 for those seriously injured, and Rs 5,000 for minor injuries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences, saying, “Anguished by the tragic accident on the railway tracks in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also expressed grief and announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased. “The state government will cover the full medical expenses of the injured. I pray for their speedy recovery,” he stated in a video message on X.