Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Essar Renewables signs agreement to invest Rs 8,000 cr in Maharashtra

Essar Renewables signs agreement to invest Rs 8,000 cr in Maharashtra

Company will invest in renewable energy capacity for state's green mobility initiative

green energy
The MoU was signed at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025 in Davos, Switzerland. | Representational Image
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 2:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Essar Renewables Ltd (ERL) has signed an agreement with the Maharashtra government to invest Rs 8,000 crore in renewable energy projects in the state.
 
ERL, the Essar Group’s green energy venture, will develop 2 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity in the state, according to a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed at the World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos, Switzerland.
 
The company will invest in a mix of round-the-clock renewable energy projects supporting the electric vehicle truck charging ecosystem of Blue Energy Motors and Greenline. The proposed Maharashtra government projects are set to commence in Financial Year 2026-27.
 
“We are excited to embark on this transformative journey with the government of Maharashtra. This collaboration represents a crucial milestone in our renewable energy projects and also establishes us as a formidable player in the sector,” said Ankur Kumar, chief executive officer of ERL, in a company statement.
 
Prashant Ruia, director of Essar Group, said: “As we navigate the global energy transition, this partnership with the Government of Maharashtra is a critical step in reshaping the future of sustainable energy for green mobility. With our investment in renewable energy and green mobility solutions, we are driving the state’s growth while positioning India as a global leader in the green economy.”
 
The investment is expected to generate direct employment for more than 2,000 people, said ERL. The company believes the partnership will assist its goal of surpassing 8 GW of renewable energy capacity in five years.
 
The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Industries Minister Uday Samant, and Ruia.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Blue Energy to invest Rs 3,500 cr to set up Maharashtra electric truck unit

Reliance Consumer to acquire SIL, gears up to challenge HUL, Tata in FMCG

GX Group bats for scheme to manufacture telecom equipment indigenously

Inside Netflix's price hike strategy: Why subscribers will pay more in 2025

Q3 results today: HUL and HDFC Bank among 50 to post earnings on Jan 22

Topics :Devendra FadnavisEssarMaharashtraRenewable energy policy

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story