Delhi continue to battle poor air as light rain spell fails to improve AQI

Residents of Delhi woke up to light rain on Thursday morning, offering a brief respite from the deteriorating air quality. However, air quality continued to remain "poor", with the Air Quality Index (AQI) registering at 262 at 6 am and 8 am on Thursday (January 23), according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) website.

This marks the third consecutive day this week that Delhi's AQI has remained in the 'poor' category. On Wednesday, the AQI readings were similarly high, with 264 recorded at 6 am and 262 at 8 am.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain for Thursday, with temperatures expected to range between 12°C and 22°C. While the rain is expected to provide temporary relief, experts caution that its duration and intensity will determine its effectiveness in improving air quality.

AQI across Delhi Anand Vihar: 320 Jahangirpuri: 317 Vivek Vihar: 305 Wazirpur: 289 Okhla Phase-2: 269 Rohini: 298 Ashok Vihar: 291 Patparganj: 287 Pusa: 268 ITO: 263 Najafgarh: 234 R K Puram: 249 Shadipur: 203

AQI forecast

Also Read

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi has forecast that the city's air quality will likely remain in the 'Poor' category from January 23 to January 25. For the following six days, the air quality is predicted to range between 'Poor' to 'Very Poor.'

Experts suggest that while light showers may help settle dust particles and provide temporary relief, the extent of the improvement will depend on rainfall intensity. Heavy rain would offer a more substantial reduction in pollution levels, while lighter showers might only alleviate the situation momentarily.

In response to the deteriorating air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) lifted Stage-III measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on January 17. This decision follows a slight improvement in air quality due to favourable meteorological conditions and strong wind speeds. However, Stage-I and Stage-II measures are still in effect, aiming to prevent further deterioration of air quality.

Supreme Court mandates firecracker ban

Amid the ongoing pollution crisis, the Supreme Court has mandated a ban on the sale of firecrackers in Delhi, as well as the districts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana within the National Capital Region. This order, issued by a bench comprising Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, comes in response to the worsening air quality, particularly during the wedding season, which sees increased use of fireworks. The ruling is part of the ongoing MC Mehta case concerning air pollution in Delhi and NCR.