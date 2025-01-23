Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Delhi continue to battle poor air as light rain spell fails to improve AQI

Delhi air quality: Experts suggest that while light showers may help settle dust particles and provide temporary relief, the extent of the improvement will depend on rainfall intensity

Delhi AQI, air pollution, smog
Thick smog engulfs the area near the India Gate as air quality worsens in New Delhi. | Representational
BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 8:17 AM IST
Residents of Delhi woke up to light rain on Thursday morning, offering a brief respite from the deteriorating air quality. However, air quality continued to remain "poor", with the Air Quality Index (AQI) registering at 262 at 6 am and 8 am on Thursday (January 23), according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) website.
 
This marks the third consecutive day this week that Delhi's AQI has remained in the 'poor' category. On Wednesday, the AQI readings were similarly high, with 264 recorded at 6 am and 262 at 8 am. 
 
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain for Thursday, with temperatures expected to range between 12°C and 22°C. While the rain is expected to provide temporary relief, experts caution that its duration and intensity will determine its effectiveness in improving air quality.
 

AQI across Delhi 

 

Anand Vihar: 320

Jahangirpuri: 317

Vivek Vihar: 305

Wazirpur: 289

Okhla Phase-2: 269

Rohini: 298

Ashok Vihar: 291

Patparganj: 287

Pusa: 268

ITO: 263

Najafgarh: 234

R K Puram: 249

Shadipur: 203

 
AQI forecast 

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi has forecast that the city's air quality will likely remain in the 'Poor' category from January 23 to January 25. For the following six days, the air quality is predicted to range between 'Poor' to 'Very Poor.'
 
Experts suggest that while light showers may help settle dust particles and provide temporary relief, the extent of the improvement will depend on rainfall intensity. Heavy rain would offer a more substantial reduction in pollution levels, while lighter showers might only alleviate the situation momentarily.
 
In response to the deteriorating air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) lifted Stage-III measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on January 17. This decision follows a slight improvement in air quality due to favourable meteorological conditions and strong wind speeds. However, Stage-I and Stage-II measures are still in effect, aiming to prevent further deterioration of air quality.
 
Supreme Court mandates firecracker ban 
 
Amid the ongoing pollution crisis, the Supreme Court has mandated a ban on the sale of firecrackers in Delhi, as well as the districts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana within the National Capital Region. This order, issued by a bench comprising Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, comes in response to the worsening air quality, particularly during the wedding season, which sees increased use of fireworks. The ruling is part of the ongoing MC Mehta case concerning air pollution in Delhi and NCR.
 
Delhi air qualityDelhi Pollutionair pollutionCentral Pollution Control BoardDelhi weatherRainfall

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

