Home / India News / Maharashtra logs 542 new Covid-19 cases, 1 fatality; active tally at 4,360

Maharashtra logs 542 new Covid-19 cases, 1 fatality; active tally at 4,360

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 542 new cases of coronavirus and one fatality, which raised the tally of infections to 8,149,141 and toll to 148,458

Mumbai
Maharashtra logs 542 new Covid-19 cases, 1 fatality; active tally at 4,360

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2023 | 8:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 542 new cases of coronavirus and one fatality, which raised the tally of infections to 81,49,141 and toll to 1,48,458, an official from the state health department said.

There has been a drop in infections since Friday, when the state had recorded 926 cases and three fatalities.

With 668 patients recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours, the count of recoveries has reached 79,96,323, leaving the state with 4,360 active cases, the official said.

As per the health department's bulletin, Mumbai recorded 207 cases on Saturday, making it the fifth consecutive day that the city saw 200 plus infections.

The only fatality of the day was reported in Amravati city, it said.

The fatality rate in the state stands at 1.82 per cent, while the recovery rate is at 98.12 per cent.

As many as 6,651 swab samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 8,66,94,304, the bulletin stated.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures for the day: Fresh cases: 542, Fatality: 1; Active Cases: 4,360, Tests: 6,651.

Topics :CoronavirusMaharashtraDeath toll

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 7:54 PM IST

Also Read

Turkey probes contractors as earthquake death toll breaches 33,000 mark

Data story: India logs 2,139 new Covid cases; death toll reaches 528,835

Data story: India adds 1,542 new Covid cases; death toll at 528,913

Data story: India logs 2,119 new Covid cases; death toll at 528,953

Data story: India logs 2,208 new Covid cases; death toll at 528,999

India has more internet users in rural areas than urban, says PM Modi

People always have stood for the idea of one united India: PM Modi

Himachal to undertake infrastructure development to boost tourism: CM Sukhu

Ajit Pawar praises PM Modi, says under his leadership BJP got majority

TMC to send 10 mn farmers' letters to PM seeking MGNREGA funds: Abhishek

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story