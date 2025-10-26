Uttarakhand to impose green tax on 'out-of-state' vehicles from Dec

Green tax will be collected from vehicles coming to Uttarakhand from outside states from December, officials said.

According to officials, the decision aims at controlling pollution, protecting the environment, and promoting cleanliness in the state. The collection of this tax will begin in December.

State Additional Transport Commissioner Sanat Kumar Singh said Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras installed along the state's borders will capture the registration numbers of incoming vehicles.

He said 16 cameras were already installed in the border areas, and their number has now been increased to 37.

The transport department has appointed a vendor company to collect the green tax, Singh said.