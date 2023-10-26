Mahua Moitra to be called by ethics panel on Oct 31 in 'cash-for-query' row

The Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha on Thursday held its first meeting to address the "cash-for-query" accusation involving Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra. In a big move, the committee has decided to summon Moitra to face the panel next week (October 31).

The complainant, BJP parliamentarian Nishikant Dubey, along with advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, recorded their statements in front of the panel.

"I have told the truth before the Committee. All members of the committee enquired from me cordially. I answered all that was asked from me," said Dehadrai after his meeting with the committee.

Dubey, who filed the complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, included documents provided by Dehadrai as evidence. Birla, in turn, has directed the matter to the committee under the leadership of BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar

What is the 'cash-for-query' allegation against Mahua Moitra

Dubey said the advocate, whom Mahua Moitra has called a "jilted ex" before having a fallout, has shared "irrefutable evidence of bribes exchanged" between her and businessman Darshan Hiranandani to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Oral Evidence of Shri Jai Anant Dehadrai, Advocate in respect of complaint dated 15 October, 2023 given by Dr. Nishikant Dubey, MP against Smt. Mahua Moitra, MP for alleged direct involvement in cash for query in Parliament. Oral evidence of Dr. Nishikant Dubey, MP, in respect of a complaint dated 15 October, 2023 given by him against Smt. Mahua Moitra, MP for alleged direct involvement in cash for query in Parliament," the panel's schedule for Thursday said.

The fiery TMC member has dismissed the charges as a "jilted ex's lies", a reference to Dehadrai, and accused the Adani Group of being behind them to target her as she has been relentless in raising questions about the conglomerate's practices and transactions.

In his letter to the Speaker, Dubey said 50 of 61 questions she asked in Lok Sabha till recently were focused on the Adani Group.

In a signed affidavit, Hiranandani, the CEO of the real estate-to-energy eponymous group who allegedly paid her to raise questions in Parliament, has admitted that the TMC leader targeted Gautam Adani to "malign and embarrass" PM Modi, whose impeccable reputation gave Opposition no opportunity to attack him.

