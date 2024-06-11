Major electricity outage in parts of Delhi due to fire at UP power grid

Delhi power cut today: Parts of Delhi witnessed a major power cut on Tuesday afternoon due to a fire incident at a substation of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) in Mandola, Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi receives 1,200 MW of power from the Mandola sub-station, and consequently the electricity supply was hit in the aftermath of the incident, Aam Aadmi Party Minister Atishi informed in a post on X.

The power restoration process has begun and electricity is now gradually returning to different areas, she said but expressed concern about the power failure occurring at a national power grid.

“I am seeking time with the Central Power Minister and the Chairman of PGCIL, to ensure that such a situation is not repeated,” her post further read.

There is power outage in many parts of Delhi from 2:11pm. This is due to a fire at sub-station of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) in Mandola, UP. Delhi receives 1200 MW of power from the Mandola sub-station, and therefore many parts of Delhi have been affected.

Scores of office employees were seen strolling outside their buildings near ITO in central Delhi after the major power outage occurred.

High power demand amid excessive heatwave conditions has pushed power plants to their edge. The national capital’s peak power demand clocked 8,302 MW on May 2 9, the highest the national capital has ever seen, discom officials said.

In May, parts of central India witnessed record breaking temperatures nearing to almost 50 degrees Celsius in many districts. Consequently, the sale of cooling equipment across the country has also shot up with a major spike noted in sales of refrigerators and air conditioners, raising concerns about its environmental impact.

The heatwave conditions are also resulting in electric equipment to overheat and burn out. Several instances of blast occurring in air conditions have been reported in the last few days across Delhi-NCR.

According to the fire department officials, the national capital is registering as many as 200 fire-related calls daily. "We are receiving more than 200 fire-related calls per day, this is the highest in the last 10 years... All equipment and manpower are stretched, it's a tough time for the Delhi Fire Department,” DFS Director Atul Garg had said earlier.