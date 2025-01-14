Makar Sankranti 2025: What is the importance of flying kites on this day?

Today, India is celebrating one of the most auspicious festivals, Makar Sankranti , which is dedicated to the sun god. This festival heralds the arrival of spring, which is an important turning point in the astronomical and agricultural cycles.

People celebrate this festival by flying kites, preparing traditional sweets, and taking holy dips in rivers, which have become integral parts of the celebrations.

Flying kites have become an important part of this festival. This article will elaborate further on the significance of kite flying on Makar Sankranti.

Importance of kite flying on Makar Sankranti

On his auspicious day, people fly multi-coloured kites across the country, practice charitable deeds, and bathe in holy rivers.

The root of flying kites can be traced to ancient ideas which insisted that people should be exposed to sunlight. The sun's rays help recover skin diseases and winter-related disorders. Sunlight is a major source of vitamin D, which is considered to be good for health. It is also believed that flying kites is a way to express appreciation and gratitude to God.

Gujarat and Rajasthan have the largest kite-flying events in the country. Handmade kites are produced by people of these states several months ahead of the festival. Gujarat celebrates Makar Sankranti with a grand celebration known as the "International Kite Festival," which has been organised since 1989.

However, the practice may have deeper connotations. There’s also a belief that flying kites during Makar Sankranti serves as an awakening alarm for the gods who had been resting throughout winter. Many communities also believe that the kites serve as thanksgiving symbols to the gods as they breach into the heavens above.

Different states celebrate Makar Sankranti with different names

The festival of Makar Sakranti is celebrated in multiple parts of the country around the same time with different names. This festival is known as 1. 'Pedda Pandug'a in Andhra Pradesh 2. Makara Sankranti in Karnataka 3.Telangana and Maharashtra 4.Pongal in Tamil Nadu 5.Magh Bihu in Assam 6.Makara Chaula in Odisha 7.Til Sakraat or Dahi Chura in Bihar, 8.Makaravilakku in Kerala 9.Poush Sankranti in West Bengal 10.Magha Saaji in Himachal Pradesh 11.Haldi Kumkum in Maharashtra 12.Maghi Sankrant in Goa