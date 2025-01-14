Uttarakhand UCC by Jan 26: New rules for live-in and marriages explained

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has reiterated that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) would be implemented in the state by the end of January, possibly on January 26, according to The Indian Express report.

Dhami said, “A strong land law will be brought in the state soon, which will be in the interest of the citizens of the state. By the end of this month, the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will also be implemented in the state, which will ensure equality and justice in the society.”

A dedicated UCC portal has been developed to streamline registrations and complaints with separate login options for citizens, officials, and service center staff. To enhance support and ensure efficient resolution, three state-level assistance centers have been established by the state government, providing both technical and legal assistance.

Let’s delve into the new rules and regulations for live-in relationships, marriages and other civil matters under the Uttarakhand’s Uniform Civil Code.

What is the Uniform Civil Code?

The UCC is a set of common laws that apply equally to everyone in matters like marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption, regardless of religion, caste, or community. The government claims that UCC is aimed at promoting equality and justice in society, ensuring that everyone is treated fairly under the same legal framework.

Marriages and live-in relationships

Under the UCC, all marriages and live-in relationships are now required to be registered, mandating the submission of key details such as names, proof of age, religion, and Aadhaar details.

Authorities will verify any objections raised by third parties regarding such unions. For live-in couples, the registration process is similar to marriages, requiring partners to provide names, proof of age, nationality, religion, previous relationship status, and phone numbers through an official portal.

The portal offers two types of live-in relationship registrations: one for partners residing in Uttarakhand and another for state natives living elsewhere in India.

Applicants must also upload photos and declarations during registration. Additionally, any children born from these relationships must be registered within seven days of obtaining their birth certificates, ensuring comprehensive documentation.

Succession and inheritance

As per new changes under UCC, testamentary successions now require the Aadhaar details of the declarant, heirs, and witnesses. Witnesses must upload video recordings of themselves reading out the succession declaration, and legal heirs must be explicitly declared. Any disputes regarding the succession can be addressed through the designated portal.

Training of staff to run UCC portal

According to The Indian Express report, the Uttarakhand government on Monday started training its officials to operate the UCC portal efficiently. Training sessions include familiarising officials with the portal’s functions and addressing potential issues. These sessions are set to conclude by January 20.