Home / India News / Make plan to ensure smooth flow of traffic during Amarnath Yatra: Official

Make plan to ensure smooth flow of traffic during Amarnath Yatra: Official

The chief secretary also reviewed the status of traffic movement on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra and the ongoing tourist season

Press Trust of India Srinagar
Representative image

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 7:03 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Thursday directed for framing a proper plan to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the annual Amarnath Yatra, which is scheduled to begin next month.

Chaired a meeting here to review the traffic arrangements in the Srinagar city, Mehta said the experience of pilgrims and tourists should be pleasant so that they promote the Union territory as a tourist destination.

The chief secretary also reviewed the status of traffic movement on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra and the ongoing tourist season.

Enquiring about the traffic arrangements for the yatra, Mehta said a proper plan should be framed to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

He said the coming months should not witness any traffic jams and all preparations have to be made in advance to plug any loopholes.

In the meeting, the chief secretary enjoined upon the officers that the experience of Amarnath yatris and other tourists should be pleasant so that they promote Jammu and Kashmir as a tourist destination back home.

He also asked the traffic department to hold a stakeholders' consultation and formulate SOPs which all of them comply with without need for coercive measures.

Mehta stressed upon the officers to take all necessary measures to smoothen the flow of traffic in Srinagar and all other areas with zero tolerance against offences like illegal parking and lane indiscipline.

He expressed concern on the traffic snarls around the Dal Lake area and directed the officials concerned to take corrective measures in this regard at the earliest.

Maintaining that checking points should not create unnecessary problems for commuters, the chief secretary directed the traffic authorities to make their checking methods more people friendly.

He said there should be no halting of buses at their will and those should stop only at designated locations.

Also Read

Amarnath Yatra 2023 registration begins today; Check complete details

Security arrangements for the annual Amarnath Yatra underway: CRPF official

Amit Shah to review preparations, security for Amarnath pilgrimage in J&K

Sadhus from across India reach Jammu for upcoming Amarnath Yatra

Amarnath Yatra 2023 to commence from July 1, registration starts next week

Classrooms should inspire students to become better persons: L-G Sinha

No plans to shift cheetahs from Kuno National Park: Bhupender Yadav

PM Narendra Modi's gifts to Bidens: Upanishad to lab-grown diamond

Sky not the limit for India-US partnership, says PM Narendra Modi

For partnership between India and US, 'even sky is not the limit': PM Modi

Topics :Jammu and KashmirAmarnath yatra

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 7:03 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story