Home / India News / PM Narendra Modi's gifts to Bidens: Upanishad to lab-grown diamond

PM Narendra Modi's gifts to Bidens: Upanishad to lab-grown diamond

India's diverse regions represented in the gifts

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
PM Narendra Modi's gifts to Bidens: Upanishad to lab-grown diamond

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2023 | 8:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

From the first edition of The Ten Principal Upanishads for US President Joe Biden, to an eco-friendly lab-grown diamond for First Lady Jill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to the White House on Thursday bearing gifts showcasing the diverse culture of India.
The PM gifted Biden a copy of the first edition print of the book The Ten Principal Upanishads published by Faber and Faber of London, according to a list of gifts put out by the government. In 1937, Irish poet and dramatist WB Yeats had published an English translation of the Upanishads, co-authored with Purohit Swami, a teacher from Maharashtra.

The US President also received a special sandalwood box with intricately carved flora and fauna patterns — handcrafted from Jaipur — while the sandalwood was sourced from Mysore, Karnataka. The box contained a silver idol of Lord Ganesh made by a fifth-generation member of a silversmith family from Kolkata. It also contained an oil lamp, and a copper plate.
The PM gifted an eco-friendly lab-grown 7.5 carat diamond to US First Lady Jill Biden. The diamond reflects earth-mined chemical and optical properties and was placed in a box made of Kashmir’s famous papier-mâché called Kar-e-Kalamdani.

As a special nod to the age of octogenarian Biden, the box also contained the 10 danams (donations) traditionally made for this occasion. This is mentioned in the Vaikhanas Grihya Sutram in the Yajurveda, the ancient Vedic Sanskrit text compiling the list of offerings.
Media reports quoting the The White House said the PM was gifted a handmade, antique American book galley from the early 20th century. 

Biden also gifted Modi a vintage American camera, accompanied by an archival facsimile print of George Eastman’s patent of the first Kodak camera. A hardcover book of American wildlife photography and a signed, first edition copy of Collected Poems of Robert Frost was also given to Modi.
The gifts were handed over at an intimate dinner at the White House. hosted by the Bidens on Wednesday. 

Also Read

Biden falls onstage at graduation ceremony; White House says he's 'fine'

From marinated millets to stuffed mushrooms, White House menu for PM Modi

Day 1 of PM Modi's US trip: From EVs to space; here's what was discussed

From green-diamonds to Robert Frost poems: Gifts that Modi, Biden exchanged

Together we stand stronger: PM Modi as he leaves for US on 1st state visit

Sky not the limit for India-US partnership, says PM Narendra Modi

For partnership between India and US, 'even sky is not the limit': PM Modi

New chapter added to Indo-US ties, says PM Modi after talks with Biden

Success of Modi doctrine in diplomacy: Shah on PM's White House welcome

Manipur crisis prompts state to invoke RBI's riot relief measures

Topics :Narendra ModiJoe BidenIndo-US

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 12:40 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story