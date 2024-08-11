Maldives' Oppn party welcomes recalibration of India policy by Muizzu govt

Main Opposition Maldivian Democratic Party has welcomed the recalibration of the India policy by President Mohammad Muizzu-led government and said that the Maldives is confident that India will always be the first to assist it in times of emergency. Abdulla Shahid, the president of the Maldivian Democratic Party, made the remarks after he met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here on Saturday. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Jaishankar is on a three-day official visit to Maldives to reset the bilateral relationship, the first high-level trip from India after the archipelago nation's pro-China President Muizzu assumed office last year.



"Great pleasure to warmly welcome and meet Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar to the Maldives with my colleagues from @MDPSecretariat," Shahid, the former foreign minister, said in a statement posted on 'X' late Saturday night.

"The Maldives has always been confident that India will always be the first responder any time the Maldives dials an international 911", he said.

He said the current government's initial stoking of anti-India sentiments through aggressive slogans, mockery and the branding of a time-tested friend and development partner as a regional bully, has caused a decline in the Maldives international standing, economic loss, and many other unnecessary difficulties, and challenges."



With this in mind, the MDP welcomes the sudden recalibration of the Maldives-India policy of President Muizzu's government, from its previous India Out policy, Shahid said.

India's relationship with the Maldives has come under severe strain since Muizzu took charge as the President late last year.

Within hours of his oath, he had demanded the withdrawal of Indian military personnel manning three aviation platforms gifted by India to the Maldives. After talks between the two countries, the Indian military personnel were replaced by civilians.

On Saturday, President Muizzu described India as one of the closest allies and reaffirmed his administration's full commitment to strengthening the historic and close connections between the two countries.

"The MDP hopes that this shift will not be temporary or superficial, but consistent and meaningful in the best interests of the people of the Maldives," Shahid said.

The MDP president said that his party calls on the Muizzu government to issue a public apology for the actions, lies and irresponsible comments from its officials which have resulted in significant damage to the Maldives' foreign and economic outlook.

In a separate statement, the MDP welcomed Jaishankar's visit to the Maldives.

"The Maldives-India relationship has always been based on the principles of mutual respect, respect for international law, territorial integrity, a common desire for regional security, and an open and peaceful Indian Ocean, it said.

The MDP thanked India for its steadfast support of the people of the Maldives.

"The MDP welcomes the exchange of notes during this visit, to train a further 1000 civil service officers a key human resource programme initiated during (former) president (Ibrahim Mohamed) Solih's government.

MDP also welcomes the signing of the MoU between the Ministry of Economic Development and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), on enhancing and expanding digital and integrated payment systems another MoU that was discussed and finalised during President Solih's administration," it said.

"The MDP welcomes with gratitude to India, the inauguration and handover of six High Impact Community Development Projects, implemented with grant assistance from the Government of India, and signed and implemented during President Solih's administration," the statement said.

It said the High Impact Community Development Project scheme is a highly successful and beneficial grant assistance scheme initialised in 2019.

"The Party further welcomes the handover of water and sewerage projects in 28 islands financed through the EXIM Bank of India, the statement said.

It said these projects were undertaken through the USD 800 million Line of Credit extended by the Government of India, during the first State Visit of former president Solih to India, in December 2018, and inaugurated during his administration.

The Maldives is one of India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean region and the overall bilateral ties, including in the areas of defence and security, witnessed an upward trajectory under the previous government led by President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.