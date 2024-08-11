Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

No report of influx of Bangladeshis through sea route: Odisha's law min

Police said three-tier security is being maintained along the coastline by the Indian Navy, Coast Guard and Odisha Marine Police

infiltration, cross-border infiltration
Odisha Police said the state's 480-km-long coastline is under three-tier security scanner | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2024 | 10:58 AM IST
Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan asserted there was no report of an influx of Bangladeshis into the coastal state through the sea route after unrest in the neighbouring country.

He said Bangladeshis staying illegally in Odisha will be identified and repatriated to their country.

Police said three-tier security is being maintained along the coastline by the Indian Navy, Coast Guard and Odisha Marine Police.

Replying to queries from journalists on the possibility of an influx from Bangladesh through the sea route in the wake of political turmoil in the neighbouring country, Harichandan said that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has instructed both Coast Guard and Odisha Marine Police to undertake patrolling along the coastline to prevent such attempts.

He asserted there has been no such report after the recent incidents in Bangladesh.

"Some Bangladeshis have been residing in Odisha for a long time. The state government will verify their documents such as visa and work permit or any other valid reason to stay in the state. Illegal infiltrators will be sent back to their country after verification," he said on Saturday.

Odisha Police said the state's 480-km-long coastline is under three-tier security scanner.

While the first five nautical miles are being guarded by Odisha's Marine Police, the waters between 5 nautical miles and the country's maritime border at 80 km from the coast is being managed by the Coast Guard. Also, the Indian Navy is monitoring and patrolling in international waters, a police officer said.

According to government sources, a total of 3,740 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have been identified in seven districts of Odisha. Of them, 1,649 are in Kendrapara, 1,112 in Jagatsinghpur and 655 in Malkangiri.


First Published: Aug 11 2024 | 10:58 AM IST

