Mamata Banerjee questions Maha Kumbh's 144-year cycle; BJP reacts

Days after her ‘Mrityu Kumbh’ remark criticising crowd-control measures at the Kumbh Mela, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday questioned claims that this year’s Maha Kumbh Mela took place after 144 years. The Trinamool Congress chief also urged experts to verify the accuracy of this assertion.

Meanwhile, the BJP countered her remarks, sharing documents to support the claim and calling Mamata Banerjee’s statements "misleading."

Mamata Banerjee challenges 144-year Kumbh cycle

“Kumbh happens every 12 years. As far as I know, the idol in Puri’s temple, made of neem wood, is replaced every 12 years. Every place has its own traditions. So those who say Kumbh happens after 144 years... it happened in 2013 as well, as far as I’ve heard. If I’m mistaken, please correct me,” Mamata Banerjee said.

She also raised concerns over the lives lost during this year’s Kumbh Mela. “It is incorrect to claim that the Kumbh is happening after 144 years. You are controlling the media, and many people have died. Many families have lost their loved ones in the stampede. I am not questioning devotees, as religion is personal. But we request experts to provide the correct information,” she added.

BJP calls Mamata’s remarks ‘misleading’

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari slammed Mamata Banerjee’s remark, accusing her of trying to undermine the "holy events of Sanatana Dharma." In a post on X, he said, "Mamata Banerjee, who has a Master's degree in 'religious' history, is asserting that the 144-year Maha Kumbh cycle is 'incorrect and hyped.' Historical records, astrological and astronomical science confirm its legitimacy."

The BJP leader further accused Mamata Banerjee of making politically motivated comments, stating, "Her repeated misleading statements appear to be politically motivated and an attempt to undermine and belittle the holy events of Sanatana Dharma, which is also influenced by her appeasement brand of politics."

"As she is dismissing the 144-year cycle, then she also must be skeptical about the 12-year and 6-year cycles of Purna Kumbh and Ardha Kumbh Melas respectively. This selective skepticism exposes her anti-Hindu political agenda,” Adhikari added.

Mamata Banerjee attacks Yogi Adityanath govt

Mamata Banerjee also took aim at the Uttar Pradesh government, demanding the release of the promised compensation to families of those who died during the Kumbh Mela.

"My demand to the Uttar Pradesh government and Yogi Adityanath is that since they announced ex-gratia for families of those killed in the Kumbh Mela, they must release the funds immediately," the TMC chief told reporters.

“Many pilgrims have died in accidents while trying to board trains, and they should all be compensated," she added.

The Uttar Pradesh government had announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each for families of those who lost their lives during the Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13 and concludes on Wednesday.

Mamata Banerjee, who had previously blasted the Yogi Adityanath government’s arrangements and called the festival ‘Mrityu Kumbh,’ said, “One should know how many people a place can accommodate. I have never disrespected any religion. I respect all faiths. Have you seen the rush during Durga Puja? We remain vigilant. Incidents can happen, but if we don’t plan afterward, people suffer.”

She further alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government had not issued death certificates for Kumbh pilgrims who died in accidents. “We [the West Bengal government] had to conduct post-mortem examinations of bodies sent here and issue death certificates. I have no idea what other states have done,” she said.

(With inputs from PTI)