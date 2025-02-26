Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Preity Zinta's loan not in probe: Mumbai Police debunks write-off claim

Preity Zinta's loan not in probe: Mumbai Police debunks write-off claim

Mumbai Police has confirmed that Preity Zinta's loan is not under probe and has dismissed loan write-off claims amid an online row with Kerala Congress over fake news allegations

Preity Zinta
Preity Zinta blasted Congress for promoting fake news by linking her with Bharatiya Janata Party (Photo: Instagram/@realpz)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 11:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mumbai Police has clarified that Bollywood actor Preity Zinta is not under investigation in the Rs 122 crore embezzlement case involving New India Cooperative Bank. Officials said that neither any loans taken by her nor any loan write-offs related to her are part of their inquiry, reported India Today.
 
“Our investigation is strictly focused on the Rs 122 crore embezzlement case. We have not received any complaints about Preity Zinta in connection with this case. No one has approached us with claims regarding her or any impact on the bank,” officers involved in the probe said.
 
The police also mentioned that they have not investigated loans linked to the actor, and no whistleblowers have provided information about such matters.
 

Preity Zinta vs Kerala Congress 

The police statement comes amid an online spat between Preity Zinta and the Kerala unit of the Congress party. The controversy erupted after the Congress shared a news article alleging that Zinta had handed over control of her social media accounts to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in return for an Rs 18 crore loan write-off. The party also suggested that depositors were suffering following the bank’s collapse.
 
Zinta hit back on Tuesday morning, refuting the allegations and accusing the party of spreading misinformation.
 
“No, I operate my social media accounts myself. Shame on you for promoting FAKE NEWS! No one wrote off any loan for me. I am shocked that a political party or its representatives are indulging in vile gossip and clickbait using my name and images,” Zinta wrote in a social media post.
 
She further clarified, “For the record, a loan was taken and FULLY PAID BACK over 10 years ago. Hope this clears any misunderstandings in the future.”

Also Read

Was Preity Zinta's Rs 18-crore loan written off? Actress reacts to reports

Chai Point eyes stock exchange listing by mid-2026: Co-founder Tarun Khanna

Russia destroys 83 Ukrainian drones over southern Krasnodar region

Tendulkar rolls back years as India Masters crush England Masters by 9 wkts

T'gana tunnel: Rescuers reach accident location, unable to locate trapped

 
 
Meanwhile, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is actively investigating the Rs 122 crore embezzlement case at New India Cooperative Bank. The authorities have arrested three key individuals, including the bank’s former CEO, Abhimanyu Bhoan, ex-general manager, Hitesh Mehta, and real estate developer, Dharmesh Paun.
 
According to the complaint, Mehta and his associates orchestrated the siphoning of Rs 122 crore from the bank’s safes at its Prabhadevi and Goregaon offices in Mumbai. Investigators are now working to recover the misappropriated funds and ensure accountability.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news: After Shashi Tharoor controversy, Kerala Congress plans crucial meeting

Capgemini CEO backs 47.5-hour workweek, promises no emails on weekends

Maha Kumbh 2025 last day: Maha Shivratri rush at Sangam, police on alert

Telangana govt enforces Telugu as compulsory subject in all schools

Delhi sees cloudy skies, western disturbance expected to bring light rain

Topics :Preity ZintaCongressKeralaBank fraudBS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story