Preity Zinta's loan not in probe: Mumbai Police debunks write-off claim

“Our investigation is strictly focused on the Rs 122 crore embezzlement case. We have not received any complaints about Preity Zinta in connection with this case. No one has approached us with claims regarding her or any impact on the bank,” officers involved in the probe said.

The police also mentioned that they have not investigated loans linked to the actor, and no whistleblowers have provided information about such matters.

Preity Zinta vs Kerala Congress

The police statement comes amid an online spat between Preity Zinta and the Kerala unit of the Congress party. The controversy erupted after the Congress shared a news article alleging that Zinta had handed over control of her social media accounts to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in return for an Rs 18 crore loan write-off . The party also suggested that depositors were suffering following the bank’s collapse.

Zinta hit back on Tuesday morning, refuting the allegations and accusing the party of spreading misinformation.

“No, I operate my social media accounts myself. Shame on you for promoting FAKE NEWS! No one wrote off any loan for me. I am shocked that a political party or its representatives are indulging in vile gossip and clickbait using my name and images,” Zinta wrote in a social media post.

She further clarified, “For the record, a loan was taken and FULLY PAID BACK over 10 years ago. Hope this clears any misunderstandings in the future.”

Meanwhile, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is actively investigating the Rs 122 crore embezzlement case at New India Cooperative Bank. The authorities have arrested three key individuals, including the bank’s former CEO, Abhimanyu Bhoan, ex-general manager, Hitesh Mehta, and real estate developer, Dharmesh Paun.

According to the complaint, Mehta and his associates orchestrated the siphoning of Rs 122 crore from the bank’s safes at its Prabhadevi and Goregaon offices in Mumbai. Investigators are now working to recover the misappropriated funds and ensure accountability.