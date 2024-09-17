Mamata Banerjee yields to doctors' demands, removes Kolkata police chief

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced the removal of Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal from his post, following a heated protest by doctors over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a state-run hospital. The decision came after a six-hour-long meeting with protesting doctors, who have been demanding justice for the victim and enhanced safety measures in hospitals.

Along with Goyal's removal, the deputy commissioner of police (North Division), who has been accused by the victim's family of bribery, will also be relieved of his duties, according to Banerjee. The move is seen as a direct response to the outrage and pressure mounting from the medical fraternity.

Banerjee further announced that the state government has accepted all four key demands made by the protesting doctors, including the most critical one—a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the tragic rape-murder case, which is already underway.

Despite these assurances, the doctors have decided to continue their protests, stating that not all their demands have been fully met, particularly their call for the removal of the health secretary. "We welcome the removal of the Kolkata police commissioner, but our protest will continue until all promises are implemented," said one of the doctors leading the agitation.

Mamata Banerjee appeals for cease-work withdrawal

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Banerjee highlighted that the dialogue with the doctors had been constructive. "The Kolkata police commissioner, Vineet Goyal, expressed his willingness to step down during the meeting. At 4 pm, he will officially hand over his duties to the new police commissioner," she stated.

In addition to changes in police leadership, Banerjee also announced the removal of two senior health officials—director of medical education Kaustav Naik and director of health services Debashis Halder. The chief minister described the meeting as "positive" and reiterated her commitment to addressing the concerns of the doctors. She also urged the junior doctors to end their strike, saying, "I have asked the doctors to call off their cease-work as we have accepted three of their five demands. There will be no punitive action against the protesters."

Banerjee also confirmed the formation of a committee led by the chief secretary to tackle issues related to the health sector’s infrastructure, promising a detailed review of existing facilities to prevent such incidents in the future.

Doctors unyielding despite government promises

Although the removal of top police officials was seen as a step in the right direction, the protesting doctors remain sceptical. As celebrations erupted at their protest site following the chief minister’s announcement, the doctors were clear that their agitation would not end until all promises were fulfilled.

"The removal of Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal is a moral victory for us, but our protests will continue until all our demands are met. The chief minister has promised, but we need to see concrete action," the protesting doctors stated.

They further emphasised that a major sticking point was the unresolved corruption allegations within the health department. "The state administration has admitted to most of our demands, but the corruption case in the health department needs to be addressed before we end our cease-work," they added.

Tragic case sparks nationwide protests

The protests were triggered by the horrific rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate medical student inside the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. The brutal crime has led to widespread anger and protests not only in West Bengal but across the country, as medical professionals demand justice and safer working environments.

Doctors in West Bengal have been on strike for weeks, calling for better security at hospitals, accountability in the administration, and swift justice for the slain doctor. The outrage has drawn national attention, putting significant pressure on the state government to act swiftly.

(with agency inputs)