Mamata calls officials' transfers 'highest order of political interference'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed alarm over the "arbitrary removal of more than 50 senior officials" in the poll-bound state, terming it a "political interference of the highest order".

Continuing with her tirade against the Election Commission, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo claimed that such action amounted to "systematic politicisation of institutions" and a "direct assault on the Constitution".

After announcing the schedule for the assembly polls, the Election Commission has ordered several reshuffles of senior officers, including the transfer of Chief Secretary Nandini Chakravorty, Home Secretary Jagdish Prasad Meena, and the removal of DGP Peeyush Pandey and Kolkata Police Commissioner Supratim Sarkar.

On Wednesday, the poll body ordered a fresh reshuffle of senior officers, posting two secretaries to other poll-bound states as observers, and deploying 13 IAS and five IPS officers in key poll management roles. Slamming the poll body, Banerjee took to X to claim that more than 50 senior officials had been "summarily and arbitrarily removed" even before the formal notification of elections. "The manner in which the Election Commission has singled out and targeted Bengal is not just unprecedented -- it is deeply alarming. "Even before the formal notification of elections, more than 50 senior officials... have been summarily and arbitrarily removed. This is not administrative action; this is political interference of the highest order," she said.

Banerjee alleged that senior officers from agencies such as IB, STF and CID were being "selectively removed" from the state. She further alleged "contradictions" in the poll panel's actions, claiming that officers removed from their posts were being assigned as election observers. "This is not governance. It reflects chaos, confusion, and sheer incompetence being passed off as authority," she said. Describing the situation as "nothing short of an undeclared emergency", Banerjee alleged that there was a "deliberate design to seize control of West Bengal through coercion and institutional manipulation". "I stand in complete solidarity with every officer of the Government of West Bengal and their families Bengal has never bowed to intimidation, and it never will," she added.