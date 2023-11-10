Man arrested for making hoax bomb call to police station in Kerala

A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly making a hoax bomb threat to a police station in Ernakulam district, police said.

The control room received a threat call this morning claiming that there was a bomb planted at the Kothamangalam police station, around 53 kms from here.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Immediately, the bomb squad and the dog squad rushed to the spot and inspected the police station but found nothing, they said, adding that the call was subsequently declared a hoax.

Haneefa was arrested after tracing the phone call.

The police have initiated an investigation into the incident.