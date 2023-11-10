Development of border villages a priority of Centre, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Centre has prioritised the task of creating the best facilities in border villages by introducing the concept of vibrant villages so that their population is not just sustained but also increased.

"The security of border villages will be tough if they become empty," Shah said addressing the 62nd Raising Day ceremony of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) here.

The Centre wants the border villages to be treated as first villages not just geographically but also in terms of facilities, he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced the concept of vibrant villages to provide best facilities to people living in the border villages so that their population is not not just sustained but also increased," Shah said.

A budgetary allocation of Rs 4,800 crore has been made to create adequate infrastructural, health and educational facilities in 662 border villages of 19 districts, Shah said.

ITBP could also be made the nodal agency for carrying out developmental work in the border villages, he said.

Before 2014, Rs 4,000 crore used to be spent on the India-China border which has risen three-fold in 2022-23 to Rs 12,340 crore, he said.

He said the country salutes the ITBP Himveers for the dedication and courage with which they perform their duties in sub-zero temperatures and inaccessible terrains.

"With the ITBP securing our boundaries, no one can even think of grabbing even an inch of our land. The entire nation salutes you for your courage and dedication," he said.

He asked the ITBP personnel to focus on their duties and assured them that the Centre will take care of their families.

Shah said the 25 years of Amrit Kaal is a period for fulfilling the pledge of making India the number one country in every field by 2047.

The home minister also said the country's internal security has been strengthened over the past nine years.

The situation has been controlled in the three hotspots of terrorism, naxalism and militancy, he said.

While India has succeeded completely in controlling terrorism in Kashmir with the abrogation of Article 370, it has also succeeded substantially in reducing left-wing extremist activities in the affected areas and improving the situation in the northeast.

"There has been a drop of 80 per cent in terror incidents and related deaths in Kashmir, 65 per cent fall in incidents of left-wing extremism in the affected areas and 72 per cent in the northeast," he said.