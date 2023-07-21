Home / India News / Man in B'lore seeking flat asked for LinkedIn link and Class 12 marksheet

A LinkedIn user recently shocked social media users after he shared the screenshot of a conversation he had with his landlord, proving the struggles one has to go through to book a flat in Bengaluru

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Man in B'lore seeking flat asked for LinkedIn link and Class 12 marksheet

Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 5:29 PM IST
Bengaluru has forever been known for its high rent and illogical demands of owners. It's a herculean task for new people to find a place to stay in the city as the demand keeps going up. Some tenants say it is easier to pass IIT's entrance test than to get a house for rent in Bengaluru considering the high demands and expectations of landlords. 

A man on LinkedIn shared a similar incident in which he was rejected. On LinkedIn, another expert shared how he was denied a house for rent because of a lower percentage in Class twelfth. 
 

Rent in Bangalore: Overview
The LinkedIn member shared a viral WhatsApp screenshot where a broker requested the seeker's 12th marksheet. Following the discussion, the broker informed the searcher that the owner had dismissed him since he had just 75% in his twelfth standard report card, while the owner needed to rent it out to somebody with no less than 90% in their twelfth standard report card.


While sharing the WhatsApp conversation screenshot on LinkedIn, the user captioned it, "You need Class 12th marks not only for your MBA but also to rent a flat. Peak Bangalore moment." The screenshot further uncovers that in addition to the fact that the owner requested the marksheet to rent the house, but also the link to the LinkedIn and Twitter profiles, and a little note introducing themselves.

Rent in Bangalore: Insight

A recent report revealed that the demand for paying-guest accommodations and rental houses is on the rise in Bengaluru. There is a high demand for houses as tech workers return to the city after the Covid-19 pandemic eased, prompting landlords to raise rents by at least 25%. Real estate agents predict that the rentals are additionally expected to go up by 7-12 percent.

It seems like planning to get a rental home in Bengaluru needs more preparation than going after a job in the city. If you want to move to the city, your resume and cover letter should tell a story.

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 5:29 PM IST

