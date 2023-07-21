Man held for trying to enter Mamata Banerjee's home with arms in car

Police on Friday arrested a man, with arms in his car, for allegedly trying to enter West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence.

The man wearing a black coat and tie identified as Sheikh Noor Alam was arrested after he tried to drive a car with a 'Police' sticker to Banerjee's residence on Harish Chatterjee Street, Kolkata Police Commissioner, Vineet Goyal said.

Banerjee was in her home when the incident took place.

"The man was carrying firearms, one kukri, ganja and several identity cards of different agencies like BSF and others in the car. He wanted to meet the CM. Our officers intercepted him when he was trying to enter Harish Chatterjee Street. Considering the fact that the CM is a Z-category protectee, this is a serious issue. We are trying to find out what was his actual purpose," Goyal said.

The man was talking incoherently, he said.

"He is saying that he is from Anandapur, then he is claiming to be from Paschim Medinipur. We are checking what's the truth," the commissioner said.

Personnel from the Kolkata Police Special Task Force (STF), Special Branch and officers from the local police station are interrogating him at the Kalighat Police Station, another officer said.

The black-hatchback car was also seized.

The incident happened hours before the Trinamool Congress supremo was scheduled to leave her Kalighat residence to reach the 'Martyr's Day' rally venue in the central part of the city.

The Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari of BJP put up a question on the security arrangements of Banerjee and demanded immediate removal of the Inspector in charge of Kalighat Police Station as well as Goyal.

"How did this happen? I demand the immediate removal of the IC of Kalighat Police Station and the city police commissioner," Adhikari said.