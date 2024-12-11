A heart-wrenching event took place on Monday when a 34-year-old man, Atul Subhash, who originally hails from Uttar Pradesh committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his residence in Bengaluru.

Atul, who worked for a private firm in Bengaluru, left behind a video clip and a 24-page death note alleging harassment by his wife and her relatives.

The preliminary investigations reveal that he had been facing marital issues with his wife, who had registered a case against him, a senior police officer said. The police also stated that Subhash hung a placard at his house that read “Justice is due".

This incident sparked outrage among netizens who demanded justice for Atul Subhash and #MenToo again started trending on X (formerly known as Twitter).

What is the #MenToo movement?

#MenToo is a social movement that started in India against fake sexual harassment allegations against men. This movement gained attention when Bollywood actress Pooja Bedi and the founder of Purush Aayog, Barkha Trehan, appealed to bring neutral laws and investigations after Actor Karan Oberoi was arrested due to a sexual harassment complaint by his ex-girlfriend.

What was Karan Oberoi's case?

Police arrested actor Karan Oberoi on May 5, 2019, after a 34-year-old woman alleged that he raped her on multiple occasions and extorted money and gifts from her. Oberoi filed an affidavit in court mentioning that they were in a consensual relationship. As soon as Karna Oberoi was arrested, his friends and Bollywood actress Pooja Bedi came forward in support of him supporting gender-neutral laws and investigations to launch the #Mentoo movement. Australian social commentator Bettina Arndt wrote a book on the movement with the same title.

Social media is flooded with #MenToo movement tweets

Several users are sharing their takes through #MenToo tweets on X (formerly known as Twitter).

One of the users said, “Women are encouraged and rewarded to file false cases against men. #GenderBiasedLaws #MenToo #Judiciary”

“Atul Subhash's case is just one of many in India. Countless similar stories remain unheard. Honestly, our justice system is so broken. #MenToo #JusticeIsDue #JusticeForAtulSubhash | Nikita Singhania | Rita Kaushik,” a second user wrote.

A third user said, “Dowry is illegal and criminal but Alimony blackmailing is a legal right to even Capable women! Majority men call out men who do horrible things but feminists defend #NikitaSinghania kind women who do horrible things with logic of how can only men do that? Feminism #MenToo.”

Another user wrote, "How media play down harassment,death (murder) of a man when women are culprit. Fourth page news with dubious caption not even naming wife. Reverse genders and first page news with name of accused man."