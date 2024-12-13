Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Techie suicide case: Bengaluru police summons Atul Subhash's wife

The 34-year-old techie ended his life on Monday in Bengaluru, alleging harassment at the hands of his estranged wife

Atul Subhash
Atul Subhash died by suicide, citing long-term harassment from his wife and her relatives (Photo: Screengrab)
Press Trust of India Jaunpur (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 2:49 PM IST
As part of its probe into the suicide of engineer Atul Subhash, the Bengaluru City Police on Friday issued a summons to his wife Nikita Singhania and asked her to appear before it within three days.

The 34-year-old techie ended his life on Monday in Bengaluru, alleging harassment at the hands of his estranged wife and her family.

A four-member Bengaluru City Police team led by sub-inspector Sanjeet Kumar arrived at Singhania's residence in the Khowa Mandi area in this Uttar Pradesh district around 11 am and pasted the notice for her summons.

According to Circle Officer (City) Ayush Srivastava, the Bengaluru City Police notice said, "Nikita Singhania to appear before the investigating officer at Marathahalli police station, Bengaluru, within three days for interrogation regarding the circumstances surrounding the death of her husband, Atul Subhash."  The notice, addressed solely to Singhania, did not mention other accused family members, including her mother Nisha Singhania, uncle Sushil Singhania and brother Anurag Singhania despite their names being in the FIR.

At the time the notice was pasted, the main door of the house was locked and no family members were present.

The Bengaluru City Police team arrived in Jaunpur late on Thursday.

After meeting Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma, the team proceeded to the city police station for further action.

The team planned to visit the civil court in Jaunpur to gather information about cases previously filed by Singhania, Srivastava said.

Subhash, a 34-year-old engineer, died by suicide in Bengaluru on December 9, allegedly due to harassment by his estranged wife and her family. A case of abetment to suicide has been filed against Singhania and her family members.

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

