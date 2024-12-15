Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash's wife, in-laws arrested in suicide case

The estranged wife and in-laws of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, who died by suicide, have been arrested, the Bengaluru police said on Sunday. Subhash had alleged harassment at the hands of his estranged wife Nikita Singhania and her family in a 24-page suicide note.
According to news agency PTI, Nikita, who is an employee with Accenture, was arrested from Gurugram in Haryana while her mother Nisha and brother Anurag were picked from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning. They were brought to Bengaluru and sent to 14-days judicial custody after being produced before a local court.
Earlier on Friday, 13 December, the Bengaluru police issued summons to Nikita and asked her to appear before it within three days.
What is the case?
Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old engineer who specialised in Artificial Intelligence, died by suicide in Bengaluru on 9 December. He left behind a 24-page suicide note, a 90-minute video, and a checklist outlining alleged harassment by his estranged wife and her family.
Subhash’s suicide note detailed the legal battles initiated by his wife, including allegations of murder, dowry harassment, and unnatural sex.
One case involved murder charges related to the 2019 death of his father-in-law. Subhash's wife, Nikita, alleged her father died due to shock following dowry demands of Rs 10 lakh. However, during cross-examination, Nikita admitted the charges were false and her father had died of a heart condition.
The note also described how Nikita, on behalf of their minor son, demanded Rs 2 lakh in monthly maintenance. Subhash alleged his wife initially sought Rs 1 crore in maintenance, later increasing it to Rs 3 crore.
As the case sparked a public outrage, an abetment of suicide case was lodged against Nikita Singhania, her mother, brother, and uncle. An FIR has been filed under sections 108 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act based on a complaint by Subhash’s brother, Bikas Kumar.
Nikita Singhania filed anticipatory bail plea
Fearing arrest, Nikita, along with her mother, brother, and uncle, filed anticipatory bail pleas in Allahabad High Court on Saturday. The pleas came a day after the Bengaluru police issued a summons to Nikita and asked her to appear before it within three days.